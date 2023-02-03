Hays: The Legislative Process

I can't believe session starts next week! I am excited to announce that I will serve as the vice chair of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee during the 59th Legislature.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, named me to this leadership position and I am excited to serve Oklahoma and House District 13 in this new role.
I will also serve on the Education Budget Committee, Transportation Committee and Banking, Financial Services, and Pensions Committee during the 59th Legislature. I look forward to working on these committees as we advance policies here in Oklahoma.
Jan. 19 was the last day for members to file legislation. Oklahoma lawmakers prefilled almost 3,100 bills and joint resolutions. Over 1,900 bills and 44 House joint resolutions were filed in the House, and more than 1,100 bills and 18 Senate joint resolutions were filed in the Senate. Only some of these bills will become law.
A joint resolution is similar to a bill but is mainly used as legislative referenda placed on statewide ballots. These are typically constitutional amendments submitted for the people to vote on, but sometimes legislators will send a proposed change in statute to the ballot voluntarily.
This year I filed five bills. HB2684 addresses the Slow Down Move Over law, HB2685 addresses state elections, HB2686 addresses mental health care for first responders, HJR1042 addresses property taxes for seniors and HB2693 addresses the elimination of the franchise tax.
Session begins Monday, Feb. 6, at noon with the Governor’s annual State of the State address, where he will outline his priorities and budget for the Legislature to consider.
In the next several months, members will consider bills in committee meetings before the bills move to the House floor, where the entire chamber will vote on them. In March, we will send our approved House bills to the Senate and then begin considering Senate bills.
Once it passes in both chambers, it is sent to the governor. If the governor signs a bill, it becomes state law. If the governor vetoes a bill, it does not become state law unless the Legislature overrides the veto. A two-thirds vote is needed in each house to override a veto.
I look forward to working with my fellow legislators this session to accomplish great things for the State of Oklahoma! Again, thank you for electing me to serve District 13.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at 405-557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
