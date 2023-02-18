Hays: Two bills pass in committee meetings

The second week of session has come and gone! The week was filled with committee meetings and legislation.
I had two bills pass in committee meetings.
HB2684, known as the John Mills Bills, passed in the Public Safety committee last week. The bill requires drivers approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle to reduce their speed to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and increases fines for non-compliance.
An authorized emergency vehicle includes a Department of Transportation maintenance vehicle, a Turnpike Authority maintenance vehicle, a stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights, a licensed wrecker showing a flashing amber light, a combination of red or blue lights, or any variety of amber, red or blue lights.
The bill is named after John Mills, a tow truck driver who was killed in November 2022 along Highway 69. HB2684 is designed to protect first and second-responders who are doing their job on our roadways.
The second bill is HB2398, which passed in the Civil Judiciary committee last week. This bill offers coverage for first responders through our state's workers comp insurance laws without a physical injury. Currently, first responders are excluded from coverage unless an underlying physical injury is present as well.
Since session has officially started, I wanted to provide an update on how to look up bills and committee meetings so everyone can stay informed of what is happening at the Capitol.
Filed bills may be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting "Legislation," then "Basic Bill Search," where you can enter the bill number to view the full text of the bill.
To view bills filed by a certain legislator, select "Advanced Bill Search" under "Legislation." From there, you can select the legislator's last name to view bills they've filed.
You can also view all the bills that have been filed to date by visiting "Selected Step Reports" on the far left and select "Introduced." Here, you can choose bills filed only in one chamber or you can select everything and view all the bills.
You can also view committee meetings and floor proceedings at okhouse.gov by visiting "News & Media," where you can watch live proceedings or recordings.
Again, thank you for electing me to serve District 13. It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact me with any concerns at 405-557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
