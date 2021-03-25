Hobert Skinner, 62 , of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hobert was born in Dallas, Texas on June 4, 1958 the son of CW Skinner and Doris Humphreys. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home 2801 C…