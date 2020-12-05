Holly Rosser Miller: A legacy of kindness

My precious father-in-law went to be with the Lord last week. Even though we knew there wasn’t likely a lot of time left, it still felt sudden.
Just a few days before Thanksgiving, on a mild-weathered Monday, Dr. Dan Miller— a kind, funny and brilliant man— took his last breath. His devoted wife, attentive as always, stayed at his side until and beyond that last sacred moment.
Life is long and short and takes routes unforeseen. Some of us are lucky in love, others not so much. Tragedies large and small happen to everyone, and the fabric of our familial relationships are as varied as the personalities and perspectives that wove it. But the one thread consistent throughout the tapestry of Dan was kindness and generosity.
We had a small immediate family-only service. The masks we all wore collected the tears of sadness and joy as we remembered together how much Dan loved us all. How he strove to give his family fun experiences and opportunity. How proud he was of all his kids and grandkids.
If you Google his obituary, you will read about Dr. Miller’s many accomplishments and trail-blazing medical achievements, but he also wrote his son a letter every week during the years he was away at college. Those yellow legal pad pages fill a box, evidence of a different era but a tangible souvenir of a father’s devotion.
In the end, we are remembered for how we made others feel. Hopefully if we live well, our friends and family won’t readily recall the times we weren’t at our best because the good outweighed the bad.
When I look back on the 22 years I knew Dan Miller, I cannot, for the life of me, recall a single instance where he treated me with anything but kindness. If I needed something, all I had to do was ask. I suspect all his kids would say the same.
Celebrating Thanksgiving just one day after laying a beloved father to rest is a lot to navigate emotionally, especially in 2020 – the worst of all the years. We got together with our faces covered and kept our distance, relieved it was a sunny warm day so that we could safely be together even though we hadn’t intended to do so until just the day or so before.
That wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Dan. We miss him already.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
