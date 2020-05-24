The “Lost Spring of 2020” is quickly turning to summer.
A week or so ago, my husband, daughter and I visited with some close friends at their house. We laughed, ate pizza and talked late into the evening. That was as close to normal as I’ve felt since Spring Break got canceled/extended and the world got all shot to COVID hell.
And really that night at our friends’ house wasn’t THAT normal. We sat way far apart. We stayed outside. But from where we’ve been these last couple months, if that’s not normal, then at least I’m starting to feel like I can see it from here.
My daughter’s friends at Muskogee High School now have a graduation ceremony scheduled: June 19 at Indian Bowl. That’s a slice of normal.
Club Lunch, my longtime lunchtime headquarters, where I can walk in alone and always find a friend to eat with — is back open! I got take-out Salisbury Steak on Friday, another small slice of normal.
My husband was so overdue for a haircut, he was days away from what surely would have been a tragic attempt at a man-bun. My hair is finally shorter (and blonder) than it was a couple of weeks ago.
So we are both looking more normal, except for the extra pounds we added with our daughter’s new quarantine hobby — baking cookies.
Of course, normal has it’s price. Someone I follow on Twitter commented that one of the more difficult parts of returning to life outside quarantine will be having to wear ‘hard pants.’ If it takes 30 days to form a habit, I know I’m not the only one suffering withdrawal from stretchy leggings, sweat pants and daytime pajamas.
Other slices of normal are around the corner: churches are beginning to open their doors again; some already have. Schools are planning to reopen in the fall. Tentative summer vacation plans are being dusted off and reconsidered.
So maybe we missed Mud Volleyball for WISH, the Chili Cook-off, the Bare Bones Film Festival, the Renaissance Festival and the 30 other events that make April and May amazing, but I am hopeful that by hunkering down we have kept our community safer.
It’s Memorial Day tomorrow — another challenging day as we approach normal or what may be the new normal. Traditional activities like barbecues, family gatherings and graveside visits will look different than in years past and that’s ok. I don’t think it’s wise to attempt to rush things back to the way it was pre-corona. We have to tweak the way we live, and the creativity that has been born during this pandemic has been encouraging to me.
As we slowly poke our heads out of our COVID caves, seeking the socialization we crave, may we continue to be mindful about the vulnerable among us. Hopefully we will continue to flatten this curve and be able to return to some semblance of “normal.”
In the meantime, wear your masks, wash your hands, and give folks some space.
