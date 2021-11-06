Holly Rosser Miller: Remember: We live in community!

Y’all — it’s November. NOVEMBER. I’m careening toward my 45th birthday, the holidays, and wrapping up yet another bizarre trip around the sun and I have mixed feelings about everything.
Looming daily is the fact that Mike and I will become empty-nesters in a mere 21 months. I am trying to savor every minute with the most precious teenager in the world while also not becoming a total weirdo about it. So far, not so good.
And lately, I feel like I am out of words. There are so many things happening in the world and in this community that I really care about. While I have never been one to shy away from an opinion, I’ve also never been more exhausted in every capacity. This is not unique — perhaps you too are at a point where your hands and heart are overflowing. It’s been a challenging couple of years.
So, I am going to need to take a sabbatical and/or change the frequency with which I write this column. It’s something I have thought about for months, but then someone will say something so nice about a piece I’ve written, and friends — flattery will get you everywhere with me!
I don’t take it lightly that this space has been carved out for me to air my musings over the last several years. It’s been cathartic and made me feel less alone. Thank you so much for always being kind to me, even when our opinions didn’t mesh. That has been the biggest surprise over and over again.
As I close for now, I wanted to echo a theme that’s been woven into this column over the past three and half years, and also a handy phrase I like to yell at my house when someone doesn’t pick up after themselves: WE LIVE IN COMMUNITY!
May we always remember how inextricably bound we are to one another and may our fear of scarcity never choke out our spirit of generosity. There is enough room, love, business, and pie for everyone.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.