Holly Rosser Miller: Riotous indignation

The new year is off to riotous start, is it not? There’s so much to say about what went down at the Capitol last week, all of which has been said before by others more eloquently than I ever could. I still am flabbergasted by what I saw unfold live on the air, and even more so by how quickly some folks want to downplay what happened in the name of moving forward with sanctimonious calls for “unity.” Yeah — that’s not how any of this works, and are those zip ties behind your back?
The atmosphere right now feels like an abusive relationship coming to a head. Between the time I submit this for publication to the time you read it, who knows what will unfold? A lot can happen in a few hours, especially when so many allies of our abuser-in-chief refuse to hold him to account. There can be no unity where there is no accountability. Not in a marriage, a parent/child relationship, a church family, or in our society at large. The mob and their instigators must be held to account. Let us be united in that.
We can also unite in our horror as COVID rages through our communities. My precious Aunt Sara was snatched from us this week after battling the virus for more than 15 days in ICU. I am so mad and sad, I can hardly stand it. Our family is shaken, just like the families of 390,000+ others since March.
It’s a weird compartmentalization that has to take place in times like this in order to continue functioning. My husband and several other beloved friends/family have been able to get the first round of vaccine, and my daughter had a mild case in late November, so she’s supposedly got immunity for a while. Even though it’ll be a bit until I am able to get vaccinated (which is fine and as it should be), I feel some relief lately about my close circle. But I also feel like I’m waiting for the hammer to drop. Thank you in advance for continuing to wear your mask.
Can we have a quick do-over on 2021? Scrap these 16 days, let the ball drop again, and bask in the optimism of a new start? The last couple of Wednesdays have been crazy, but perhaps this coming Wednesday will truly be the start of something better.
