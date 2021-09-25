Holly Rosser Miller: The fresh air of friendship

Can you smell that? There’s just a hint optimism in the air— the mornings are cooler, the atmosphere isn’t as humid, and I don’t have to hose off every time I come in from being outside.
Fall always feels like relief to me — like that first long exhalation after you inhale deeply and hold your breath for a few seconds. It feels like the possibility of new beginnings, new adventures.
Twenty-six autumns ago, I started college in Abilene, Texas. I moved into the dorm and met some women who would change my life over the next four years. I didn’t anticipate that two and a half decades later, that same group of women would be such a presence in my everyday life.
We call ourselves “The Nine” because — and stay with me here — there are nine of us. We live all over the country from New Jersey to California. But every year since 2003 (except for that darn 2020), we have journeyed to one of our homes, kicked out our families, and spent a few days catching up face to face.
For three days, we howl with laughter, reminisce about our time together in college, and consume more cheese than should be allowed. We counsel one another through heartbreak, cheer for each other’s successes, and listen as a group while each friend has the floor to catch us up on what’s really going on in her world. You know, the stuff that doesn’t end up on your social media feed.
As I move through life, I feel metaphorically short of breath much of the time. Because I am outspoken and sometimes (gasp) loud, most people believe I don’t have much of a filter. But y’all, I am filtering. All. The. Time.
We all are.
It is a rare gift to be in relationship with people who still like you even when the filter comes off. Not just love you — LIKE you. Conventional wisdom says those two words should be switched, but I have been in relationship with a lot of folks who claimed they “loved” me, but when it came down to it, it was quickly apparent they didn’t like or value me so much after all. And well — that doesn’t seem like love to me.
This week, The Nine will descend upon Northeast Oklahoma. What happens over the course of our time together has carried me through some of the toughest seasons of my life. For a few days, I will be able to breathe deeply and feel the relief that comes from being known.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
