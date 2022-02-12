Kim David: Law enforcement issues are top priority

On Monday, Governor Stitt announced his 2022 legislative agenda, and I was so pleased that one of his top priorities is supporting our law enforcement community. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, this has been an area I’ve been fighting for throughout my Senate tenure. My family has experienced and seen firsthand the trials and difficulties faced by those who work in this field. It’s not an easy career and is often dangerous and mentally taxing. The physical, emotional, and mental toll on these brave individuals has gotten even worse in recent years, and our state is losing great people because of it.
In 2020, various public safety members, agencies and organizations participated in my interim study to discuss the greatest issues facing this community. Oklahoma must do better at helping these individuals deal with the depression, PTSD, addiction, and other emotional issues brought about through their work while also providing better training and more opportunities for career growth.
Last session, several of my law enforcement bills were signed into law. One provides peer support crisis intervention, counseling and wellness through the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for those in law enforcement affected by trauma. Another allows immediate family of public safety and emergency services personnel to participate in peer support counseling sessions.
I also authored and got signed into law legislation creating the Unified State Law Enforcement Commission to figure out ways to unify Oklahoma’s three public safety agencies - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDDC), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) - to improve services through better collaboration and training. This was an idea that I had worked with the public safety community on for several years. It’s imperative that all public safety personnel get the same high-level training so they can easily move from one area of law enforcement to another, giving them more career opportunities whether they’re highway patrol or want to go into investigations, drug enforcement or other areas. This is also key to improving retention and recruiting, while improving public safety overall by having a larger highly qualified, law enforcement workforce. Our commission submitted our findings in December, and we’re pleased that our recommendations are reflected in the governor’s agenda.
This session, I’ve filed SB 1612 to create the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Unification Act to consolidate the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), OSBI and OBNDDC under DPS in 2023. The bill calls for the creation of a Public Integrity Division and a Mental Wellness Division.
My SB 1614 would create the OHP Educational Assistance Program to provide resident tuition for eligible officers up to 18 hours per semester and 60 hours total for a bachelor’s degree. Recipients would be required to serve at least two years with the OHP after completing their degree.
SB 1615 would authorize DPS to conduct Highway Patrol Academies annually or as needed to help get more officers on the job.
One other measure deals with county law enforcement. I’ve filed SB 1616 to require the base salaries of county sheriffs to at least match that of a Step 1 level OHP Trooper at $49,414.
The governor’s agenda supports these efforts. He wants to prioritize the health of public safety officers and called for the creation of the Oklahoma First Responders Wellness Division. His agenda calls for providing these individuals with competitive pay, the best training available, and more career options. He wants to accomplish this by pooling our state resources and building a joint statewide training facility. Finally, the governor reaffirmed our state’s need for a consolidated, unified command structure within a single department to provide for more career growth opportunities, which my legislation will accomplish. Our commission is grateful for the governor’s support of our work and recommendations and look forward to getting these issues through the legislative process.
Sen. Kim David represents Senate District 18, serving portions of Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. Reach her at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
