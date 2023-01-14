Martin Luther King Jr. – Celebrating His Dream and Legacy of Service

On the third Monday of January each year, we remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a great American, great leader, and great humanitarian.
During his lifetime, Dr. King sought to create common ground on which people from all walks of life could gather to address important community issues. Working alongside individuals of all ages, races, and backgrounds, he encouraged Americans to come together to strengthen communities, alleviate poverty, and acknowledge dignity and respect for all human beings.
It was on Jan. 20, 1986, that America celebrated the first national holiday commemorating Dr. King’s birthday. The observance has become not only a day of celebration, remembrance, and education, but also a day of service. Service, he realized, was the great equalizer.
Dr. King once said, “Anyone can be great because anyone can serve … All that’s required is a soul full of grace and a heart full of love.” Since then, individuals and organizations across the nation continue to honor those words and his legacy through selfless acts of service for a greater purpose.
Dr. King’s dream represents our country’s highest ideal — that all men and all women are created equal — an ideal forged in the heat of battle and tempered not only in the struggle for civil rights, but in the actions of every American who defends our nation.
He understood, as every veteran understands, that freedom is not free. His strength and purpose have been matched by those of the veterans who we serve. They have also stood against injustice, tyranny, and oppression … and have broken the bonds of slavery worldwide.
VA employees further Dr. King’s legacy of helping others by serving our diverse veteran population. Our military veterans and their families are our highest priority; the people who serve them are our most treasured resource.
Diversity was central to Dr. King’s vision and is a key value for the VA workforce — toward the success of the organization and to ensure no veteran will “walk alone.” Therefore, it is important that our staff resemble the makeup of the rich and diverse population of the veterans we are so privileged to serve.
Dr. King’s time with us was brief, but his vision of service and his moral purpose were so strong that he made us believe we could be better than we are. He taught us our faith can redeem us, individual sacrifices can sustain us, and moral courage can guide us.
As the nation honors the memory of the famed civil rights leader, we at the Department of Veterans Affairs can say with certainty and pride that we are here to serve those who have selflessly given of themselves to serve a greater purpose. For duty to country knows only three colors — red, white, and blue.
Barry Webster, MBA-HCM, is interim medical center director for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.