Staying healthy during these times means doing more than just wearing a mask. It also means ensuring you are trying to live a healthy lifestyle, which can help prevent serious health complications and reduce the risk of health issues.
Here are a few things you can do to maintain healthy living. I’m not saying I’m necessarily the best at these myself, but I try every day.
Stay active. My morning workout is like my morning cup of coffee, I need it to get my day going. Physical activity is one of the best things you can do to improve your health. While the gym might be closed or have restrictions, there are many exercises you can do from the safety of your home like push-ups, sit-ups or the dreaded burpees. You can also take a walk around your neighborhood or go for a hike at a nearby park. Plus, the vitamin D, which we can get from the sun as well as other sources, is important to our overall health.
Get good sleep. Listen, this is one thing I am not good at and I average well below the recommendation. Getting enough sleep helps your body’s immune system. When the days get busy, sleep is often the first thing we sacrifice. One third of American adults say they get less than the average recommended amount of seven to nine hours of sleep per night and that can affect our overall health. Try to allow yourself to get the amount of sleep you need each night.
Eat a balanced diet. I am about 50/50 on this one and sometimes people say my diet is more like a 12-year-old boy’s diet. Sometimes I substitute a strawberry milkshake for a protein shake. Food is fuel for our bodies and provides the nutrition we need to live. Spending more time at home these days can cause us to snack more than usual and make less healthy choices. Try to reach for fruits or vegetables to snack on instead of chips and sweets.
Don’t neglect your mental health. I try to start every morning with a 30-minute devotional, spending time with the Lord, reading and praying. It seems to center me and gets me focused. The last thing I say is “love the people, love the call” because being angry and frustrated throughout the day doesn’t help anybody. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. At a time when our world is changing rapidly, we sometimes need to take a deep breath and find our center again. My center is focusing on the Lord. Find what works for you. Stay connected to loved ones through phone calls or video chats. If you are feeling overwhelmed, reach out for help.
It’s never too late to invest in your health. At a time when society is focused on ways to stay healthy, there is no better time to make a positive change in your lifestyle that will benefit you and your family long after this is over.
Want to stay up-to-date on what I’m doing in Oklahoma and Washington on your behalf? Sign up for my newsletter by visiting Mullin.house.gov/newslettersignup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.