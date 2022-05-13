Thank you to all the great people in Eastern Oklahoma. You have spoken concerning the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Hospital in Muskogee. I have over 11,500 signatures opposing the closing of the hospital. These signatures were gathered from Westville to Sallisaw, from Stigler to Wilburton, from Okmulgee to Wagoner and all the cities in between. Most of our efforts were concentrated in Muskogee, but all the cities in Eastern Oklahoma have told the VA to keep your hands off our hospital in Muskogee.
Our hospital serves an historically underserved group of veterans. I suspect it serves as a percentage more Native Americans than any hospital in the VA Health Care System. It sets between the Cherokee and Creek Nation and serves the Choctaw Nation all the way to southern border of the state. It also serves a large percentage of Black veterans. There are several Black communities in its geographical area. Tullahassee, just north of Muskogee, is the oldest Black town in the state of Oklahoma. The hospital is named after Jack C. Montgomery, who was a Cherokee Nation tribal member and Medal of Honor Recipient. It was the very first hospital in the VA Health Care System to be named after a Native American. The Doughboy in front of the hospital was dedicated to the Five Civilized Tribes. It is inscribed with the Five Civilized Tribes' names and has the names of prominent tribal leaders. The library of the hospital has a mural painted by Acee Blue Eagle in 1938. The hospital has always had a close relationship with Native Americans. The sons and daughters of the Italian Immigrants, as well as other immigrants who came to rural Eastern and Southern Oklahoma to work in the coal and timber industry, are served by the Muskogee hospital.
It was mentioned that one of the reasons that the VA was looking at closing our hospital is because of the age of a portion of the hospital. It is true the original building was built for World War I veterans, and the government purchased the city hospital that set adjacent to the original building to add to the Veterans Hospital in 1937. A new tower was built in the '90s and dedicated in 1997. Through the years, the VA hospital has been maintained in an excellent manner. I ran a business for several years that did sales and consulting with VA hospitals. I have visited most of the VA hospitals over the time frame that I ran my business. Our hospital is as modern as many of the VA hospitals I visited. There are a lot of historical buildings in the VA health care system.
The closing of the VA hospital would leave the veterans served by the Muskogee VA hospital with at least an additional two hours (round trip) of travel to get to another VA hospital. Many of the veterans who are patients of the VA hospital are older, and it would be an extreme hardship to travel the extra distance. Those veterans in extreme Southeastern Oklahoma already travel 2.5 to 3 hours to get to the hospital. In many communities there is no urgent care facility for them to access. Many would be unable to afford to get their care at an urgent care even if it was available.
I have heard Department of Veterans Affairs officials say the closing of facilities is to save costs. I wish they could have been with me the year I recovered from wounds suffered in Vietnam. They would have seen firsthand the costs. The broken bodies, lost limbs, shattered dreams and destroyed lives all bear testimony to the real cost of war.
The motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs is a statement made by Abraham Lincoln, “to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Making it more difficult for veterans to receive their care surely is not what are Greatest President had in mind when he made the statement in his second inaugural address.
Thank You Eastern Oklahoma for speaking out against the closing of our beloved hospital, where our ancestors have traveled to from all over Eastern Oklahoma since the end of World War I.
