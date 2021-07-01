If anyone harbored doubts about the Grand Old Party's win-at-all-costs strategy, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared that up Thursday.
The court's six conservative justices eviscerated what remained of the Voting Rights Act, upholding two Arizona laws a lower court determined had a disproportionate impact on minority voters. The decision comes eight years after the court declared there was no need for the Voting Rights Act because racism was a relic of the past.
In a separate decision, the same six justices struck down a California law that required charities to privately disclose contributions made by top donors to the state attorney general. The analysis in the decision was criticized for marking "reporting and disclosure requirements with a bull's eye."
The two rulings are the latest in a line of decisions that date back more than a decade, when the court unleashed corporate spending in politics with its 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC. The court struck down a public financing law in 2011 that would have let candidates who relied on smaller contributions to compete with wealthy candidates who self-financed their campaigns.
In Shelby County v. Holder, the court essentially did away with a provision that required states that had a history of voter discrimination to pre-clear changes in election laws or practices before implementation. In 2018, five years after the Shelby County case, the court upheld voter purge laws that disenfranchise voting rights for thousands.
Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, recently provided some details about the damage caused by the court's attack on democracy. During recent testimony before Congress, said gutting the Voting Rights Act "opened the way for racially discriminatory voting rules and practices across the country." He cited Brennan Center research that show voter purge rates soared in pre-clearance states at a rate "40% higher than the rest of the country."
Waldman said 17 million people were removed from voting rolls across the nation during a two-year period as a result of these purges. Polling site closures and other activities intended to disenfranchise voters have been documented since the court initiated its attack on laws intended to protect voters' rights.
The naked attempt to silence the will of voters — and the partisan commitment to undermine principles of democracy — surfaced during oral arguments in the Arizona cases. The lawyer defending one discriminatory law told justices that counting votes cast mistakenly cast in the wrong precinct “puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
Thursday's decisions came after the legislative bodies in 17 states have enacted 28 new laws that will restrict access to the ballot. Some state legislatures remain in session, and the push for more laws continue — lawmakers have introduced more than 389 bills in 48 states.
Many of those measures are being pushed by folks pedaling lies about stolen elections. When winning an elections requires us to abandon fundamental principles of a representative government, we've already lost — and so has democracy.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
