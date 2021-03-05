Forget about democratic values and constitutional principles.
An election is a zero-sum game, and the only thing that matters is winning. Whatever the costs, and regardless of what it takes — it no longer matters how the game is played, just win!
That is how one lawyer arguing this week before the U.S. Supreme Court would have it. Forget about due process, equal protection of the law, one-person, one-vote. Throw all that out the window — along with the ballots of those more likely to support the wrong candidates.
At the heart of the case argued earlier this week are two Arizona voting policies that make it more difficult for Native American voters and those in communities of color to cast ballots. The Democratic Party and a group of voters challenged the policies in 2016, alleging violations of the Voting Rights Act.
The landmark legislation passed in 1965 by Congress protects voters from state and local laws that deny them the equal right to vote based on race, color or membership in a minority language group. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act allows voters to challenge state and local laws that impose any “qualification or prerequisite to voting or standard, practice, or procedure ... in a manner which results in a denial or abridgment of the right ... to vote on account of race or color,” which the section prohibits.
While the case arises from a controversy in Arizona, the court’s decision could have ramifications that reach beyond its boundaries. And the high court demonstrated during the past decade it isn’t above whittling away protections enshrined by a law designed to put an end to the era of Jim Crow.
Its 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder gutted Section 5, which required pre-clearance of voting policies and practices for state and local governments that had a history of race-based voting discrimination. The court’s narrow majority held the formula for determining which jurisdictions were subject to the pre-clearance requirement was outdated and, therefore, unconstitutional.
No longer subject to the constraints of Section 5, several states have enacted laws or implemented policies that would have been blocked by the U.S. Department of Justice’s pre-clearance procedures. One of the policies at issue in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Arizona case heard this week, was withdrawn from consideration in 2011 after DOJ officials questioned it during the pre-clearance process.
Arizona’s elections director at the time, according to DOJ records reported by Brennan Center for Justice, acknowledged the ballot collection prohibition was “targeted at voting practices in predominantly Hispanic areas.” Arizona successfully implemented the policy in 2016, after the Shelby County decision opened the door for those who are finding new ways to restrict voters’ access to the ballot box.
Supreme Court justices consider this case as lawmakers in at least 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills that would make it more difficult to vote. At the same time, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted its For the People Act — legislation that would preserve and protect the equal protection rights of voters and access to the polls.
If the United States truly is a government of the people, by the people and for the people, all the people must have the right to vote. Protecting that right is paramount.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.