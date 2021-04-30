There is a rhythm in the hum of economic activity lately that seems somewhat refreshing.
A return to something more familiar is possible because more than 43% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination have received the first dose — 27% are fully vaccinated. Many people who achieve the status of the latter report a sense of security that brings about a level of comfort lost more than a year ago.
Many who survived the pandemic find themselves in positions less favorable than the pre-pandemic positions they left behind. They are fortunate nevertheless to have made it out the other side, considering more than 588,000 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.
But times are changing, and job openings offer new opportunities for those with the right skills. Some employers say they are finding it tough to fill some positions, citing anecdotal evidence of their inability to compete with pandemic unemployment insurance benefits.
Congress extended the benefits to provided workers impacted by the pandemic some financial cushion while they navigated uncertain economic future. Congressional leaders provided similar relief to owners of small businesses who were able to secure low-interest loans from Small Business Administration that would be forgiven if certain conditions were met.
Some politicians quickly pounced on the suggestion that some workers might exploit pandemic unemployment insurance programs to avoid returning to work. Second-hand stories were swallowed and regurgitated to inflame undocumented claims and cast doubt on the integrity of displaced workers.
Nothing was said about the hundreds of millions of dollars secured fraudulently by those who took advantage of programs set up for small businesses hit by the pandemic. No aspersions were cast upon business owners — not in the way they threw shade on unemployed workers.
Surprisingly, there was no discussion about the economic principles of a free market like supply and demand. Similar to the costs of goods and services, market principles tend to set wages at a point where the rate equals the discounted value of the marginal productivity of labor.
The rate shifts as variables change: When labor is tight, employers offer higher wages. When there are more workers than jobs, employers can offer a less attractive compensation package.
These superficial arguments may be an easy way to score cheap political points, but they ignore more complicated issues. Extended pandemic unemployment insurance provides parents who otherwise would be working the opportunity to remain home and help children while schools safely reopen, and protect others whose health prevents them from returning to work.
Research conducted by The Brookings Institution shows unemployment insurance provides a social benefit that is worth far more than the cost of one worker remaining at home for the week. That benefit accrues to society as whole by protecting public health during the pandemic.
There may be better ways to get through a public health crisis, but that will require serious reflection. Piling on displaced workers in an attempt to score points with campaign donors will solve nothing.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
