Sometimes I find myself amazed — maybe its more akin to amused — when thinking about the things that fascinate me these days.
This happened recently while reviewing real median income for U.S. households during the past 35 years, a dataset compiled and kept by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Reviewing tables of numbers, letters, acronyms and codes can make one's eyes glaze over quickly, but online sites like USAFacts, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization founded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, make the task much easier and more insightful.
The raw numbers, when laid out across a timeline from 1984 to 2019, the most recent data available, reflect the economic realities of the times: trending upward during good times and dipping during recessionary periods. The data depicted a different story after adding inflation to the equation.
Real median income for U.S. households in 1984, according to the Federal Reserve Band of St. Louis, exceeded $127,000 — half of all households reported income that year higher than that amount and half reported less. With the exception of a $40 bump two years later, real median household income began a decline in 1984 that finally bottomed out in 2014 at $61,522. It trended slightly higher the next two years, lower for two and back up in 2019 to $67,480.
Adjusting the data for inflation revealed other trends as well. For instance, the downward trajectory for median household income became steeper when tax cuts were doled out for the wealthy and leveled off — or increased — when rates were raised for higher-bracketed earners.
President Ronald Reagan's Tax Reform Act of 1986 spurred a precipitous decline in the real median household income, which dropped 25.51% during the next seven years. A small tax hike, which tanked President George H.W. Bush's re-election prospects, and a larger one advocated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 curbed the trend — median household income dropped just 3.92% during the next seven years.
Median household incomes began dropping at an accelerated pace after President George W. Bush resuscitated supply-side, or trickle-down, economics and signed the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act. Cutting taxes for the wealthy produced a 17.51% drop in median income for U.S. households during the first seven years and — coupled with the near collapse of global financial markets — another 15.56% until tax rates were raised in 2013 for the nation's top earners.
Federal Reserve Bank data show median household income began growing for the first time in nearly three decades after President Barack Obama raised the income tax rate for America's wealthiest families. From 2013 to 2018, median household income increased 6.28%.
The jury is still out on what impact 2017 tax cuts will have on median household income, but data collected during the past 40 years show tax cuts have been a primary driver of income inequality. Another contributing factor might be found in Bureau of Labor Statistics data that show the declining percentage of American workers with union membership tracks along a downward trajectory strikingly similar to household income.
This is the type of information that must be considered as some officials try to push workers back into low-wage jobs by prematurely ending benefits made available during the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes. Some want to use pandemic relief funds intended for workers and their families to retire government debt.
Like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos relying on his employees and customers to finance his adventures near space, that would be another boondoggle for the wealthy that should not happen at workers' expense.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
