Climate change was a topic that dominated many discussions this week as the world celebrated Earth Day, and policy debates ranged from renewable energy to carbon emissions.
Members of one House Oversight Subcommittee took a slight detour Thursday to discuss a topic considered more taboo by many and even nonexistent by others: subsidies for fossil fuels. The industry that pollutes earth, water and air, and is considered a primary driver of climate change, also powers autos, homes and businesses “at an affordable price.”
But at what cost? That was a question Subcommittee on Environment members probed as they explored the role of what was described as giveaways that have been tucked into the U.S. Tax Code for more than 100 years.
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, chairman of the subcommittee, said during his opening statement the industry’s “argument denial that the fossil fuel subsidies don’t exist is simply factually false.” The United States, he said, made a commitment in 2009 with other G7 countries to end fossil fuel subsidies and submitted a report in 2016 acknowledging the existence of those subsidies following a review.
Industry officials dispute claims of government subsidies for fossil fuels, saying there is nothing in the U.S. Tax Code available to the fossil fuel industry that any other industry can’t access. Frank J. Macchiarola, senior vice president of policy for the American Petroleum Institute, said oil and gas companies were taxed no differently than any other but backpedaled when asked if he would commit to relinquishing a giveaway known as intangible drilling costs.
Intangible drilling costs offset the amount of taxes owed like most businesses depreciate the value of equipment. The fossil fuel industry is permitted to expense drilling-related expenses in a year rather than the traditional seven-year depreciation rate for all other industries — this deduction costs the U.S. Treasury an estimated $2.3 billion annually.
Another industry-specific deduction, according to The Century Foundation, “allows independent oil and gas ... producers to automatically deduct 15% of their gross income from production, rather than simply writing off the real cost of their investments based on the fraction of resources extracted.” The “percentage depletion deduction” is a flat-rate deduction that often produces a tax break that exceeds the normal depreciation or cost depletion deduction — this one is estimated to cost the U.S. Treasury about $1.3 billion each year.
Khanna said those deductions are just two of the five federal subsidies that must end for an industry that denies its ongoing role in the climate crisis and ignores its responsibility to clean up abandoned wells and mines. Why should taxpayers pay for this environmental harm at the front end and the back end of the supply chains?
This industry, which also created plastics and the pollution problem it caused, spent more than $250 million in 2020 for political campaigns and federal lobbyists. It reportedly reaped $30 billion in subsidies and pandemic aid but still laid off workers.
When all these costs are included in the power equation, the energy being delivered by the fossil fuel industry really is not that affordable.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
