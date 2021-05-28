Acknowledging the fallacy of facilitating the big lie came too late to quell calls to expand a search for kinematic artifacts that will expose some inexplicable fraud that never occurred.
As Arizona officials began admitting their embarrassment this past week about the "election fraudit" in Maricopa County, news began to spread about similar efforts taking root across the country. Fueled by conspiracy theories untethered to truth and the 45th president, who is hunkered down at Mar-a-Lago and reportedly planning ways to avoid extradition if a criminal indictment is filed, the howls of his loyalists grow louder.
One Arizona official wondered aloud last week about the impact these post-election antics will have on the electoral system — on democracy, the American Republic. He wondered whether losing faith in the system America relies upon to choose its representative governments would lead to voter apathy or armed rebellion.
The first salvo of that armed rebellion was launched Jan. 6, when rioters tried to overturn the results of the election. Those who endeavor now to detect kinematic artifacts are an extension of that effort to reverse the will of American voters.
That rebellion is being fought on another front by those attempting to ignore the events of that day — pretending the siege of the U.S. Capitol never occurred or mischaracterizing what everybody else witnessed. While silence and an unwillingness to acknowledge the big lie fueled those events, those who pedal false information with knowledge of the resulting harm are contributing to the decay or our democratic principles.
Preserving those principles will require a strong stand against a blurring of the line between fact and fiction. Too many talking heads and elected officials have pushed political spin beyond reasonable boundaries, knowingly promoting false information on social media, which accelerates the lie.
An example is the ongoing criticism of President Joe Biden’s executive order that ended construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Critics say an increase in gasoline prices is a direct result of the executive order.
Fact-checkers at The Poynter Intstitute disproved that in March — market analysts said a pipeline that has not been built can carry no oil. Canceling the contract would have no impact on supply or demand, so it would have no immediate impact on prices, yet some politicians perpetuate the false claim today.
Why would false claims be repeated after they are disproven by credible evidence? It's either an apparent act of contempt by those who believe in their own superiority or a conscious attempt to erode democratic principles.
As Jonathan Swift famously pointed out more than four centuries ago in The Examiner, "Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it." In the era of social media, lies fly at warp speed.
Disinformation is a tool used historically by authoritarian regimes to undermine governments. The battle to overcome it must be fought more fiercely.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
