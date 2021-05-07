Those who complain most about the so-called cancel culture seem to have embraced it themselves, canceling one their own for refusing to perpetuate a false narrative and betray her oath of office.
Congressional Republicans appear poised to strip U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership role because she chose “truth and fidelity to the Constitution” rather than party. A solid conservative who represents Wyoming’s at-large district, she is one of only a few congressional Republicans who refuses to cower in response to threats lobbed by the man at Mar-a-Lago.
Cheney’s willingness to speak truth to power and her adherence to what she describes as the “critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work” are refreshing after witnessing the hypocrisy of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
During a Jan. 13 speech on the House floor the California Republican squarely blamed former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 “attack on Congress by mob rioters.” McCarthy said the ex-president “should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding” — he has backtracked since then, adopting the big lie and bowing before Trump to advance his personal political fortunes.
Because Cheney refuses to do the same — and speaks out about it — her colleagues are prepared to banish a woman whose conservative voting record reflects the party’s policies about 95% of the time. Because she will not participate in a scheme to whitewash the facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection, her colleagues fear for their political futures and plot to erase hers instead.
This windup before the ouster attempt is reminiscent of Bolshevik rebellion and the principles of democratic centralism. This Marxist method was taken to the extreme in 1917 by the Sixth Party Congress of the Russian Social-Democratic Labour Party, which determined “all decisions of higher bodies shall be absolutely binding on lower bodies and on all Party members.”
McCarthy said earlier this week he has lost faith in Cheney’s ability “to carry out the message.” That message, Cheney points out in an opinion piece published this week by The Washington Post, is “the 2020 election was a fraud and was stolen,” and Trump is “still the rightful president, and President Biden is illegitimate.”
“Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law,” Cheney writes. “No other American president has ever done this.”
The daughter of a former vice president who once was a prominent figure in the GOP said the “Republican Party is at a turning point.” Cheney said the party “must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.”
From here it appears it is the nation that has reached a turning point. Until more of Cheney’s colleagues step up and speak out, the big lie that fuels conspiracy theories about election and legal systems will pose a continuing threat to democracy.
When people lose faith in government and their ability to control their destinies, their best available options might be outside the law. Shaking their faith by perpetuating lies incites that possibility.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
