Evidence presented during the trial of the first American president to be impeached twice makes it difficult to relegate the violence that erupted Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol to the history books.
Images preserved by surveillance cameras, police body cameras and by devices used by the insurrectionists presented with the former president's words illustrate what some have described as "one of the darkest chapters of American history." Of course, the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol can be described more accurately as historic.
The events that occurred just more than a month ago cannot be swept into the past until adequately addressed. That demands a full examination of the insurrection, the events leading up to the Jan. 6 siege, and all those who had a hand in whipping up the fervor of anti-government militias, white nationalists and fringe groups they court for support.
Sadly, it appears there may be too many willing to forget the mayhem and ignore what remains a present -- and, possibly, imminent -- threat. Perhaps this choice is made for political expediency, or maybe it's a decision made in an attempt to escape culpability.
Other reasons are offered to excuse the likely decision that would afford no accountability for the 45th president. Exposing a lack of knowledge about the law or government -- or the low disregard they have for those they represent -- some contend a former president cannot be impeached.
The man at the center of the proceedings taking place in the U.S. Senate was impeached Jan. 13 by a bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was impeached seven days after the deadly insurrection and seven days before his presidential term expired.
Impeach means simply to charge a public official with a crime or misdemeanor. It is clear the 45th president was a public official who held office when he was impeached for inciting an insurrection.
Whether a public official who has been impeached can be tried after leaving office is less clear. While American history provides examples of such trials being undertaken and concluded, the U.S. Constitution grants the "sole power" to try impeachments to the U.S. Senate, which determined by a 56-44 bipartisan vote this impeachment trial to be constitutional.
Senators are left only with what Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described as a "vote of conscience." The choice pits loyalty to the constitution, to which an oath was pledged, and loyalties to political party or a past president who has proven to be vengeful and vindictive.
The former president tapped campaign coffers to perpetuate his "big lie" about fraudulent voting and a stolen election. The wannabe authoritarian reportedly spent $50 million to market that lie, baiting the insurrectionists while occupying the Oval Office in the White House.
A man evicted after one term by 81 million Americans did more than inspire a siege of the U.S. Capitol. He fueled the failed attempt to topple the legislative branch of this constitutional republic.
Allowing that to go unchecked is an invitation to end the Great American Experiment. The U.S. Senate holds the keys to accountability.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
