It’s the gift that keeps giving — or taking, depending upon a viewer’s perspective.
For weeks it was used to solicit contributions to cushion coffers of campaigns and political action committees. It was used as an accelerant — to fuel conspiracies and inflame the passions of a failed president’s supporters.
Those who continue to pedal the elixir do it now to suppress the vote — restrict access to the ballot or the voting booth — two years after record turnout across the nation. Lawmakers in more than half the states have filed bills that would restrict access, citing the “big lie” of widespread voter fraud as the reason.
The “big lie” is being perpetuated with full knowledge of its corrosive effect on the American Republic and the democratic values upon which it was built. The Brennan Center for Justice found state lawmakers introduced 106 bills in January that would restrict voting access in 28 states — by the end of February the Brennan Center was tracking 253 bills with restrictive voting provisions.
Most of those bills, according the Brennan Center’s analysis, target absentee voting by mail. Others include stricter voter identification or registration policies and stepping up efforts to purge voter rolls.
Many of the measures that have been introduced have been shown in the past to have had a disparate impact on voters of color. Strict voter identification laws can suppress the turnout of Black voters.
The Brennan Center reports about 25% of Black Americans 18 years and older have no government-issued photo identification card, and the same is true for only 8% of Whites. A federal district court found a similar situation in North Dakota, where about 19% of Native American voters possessed no qualifying identification card, compared with 12% of other voters.
Georgia Republicans are attempting to undo election laws they wrote after a majority of voters there helped elect President Joe Biden and put Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate. A measure that would eliminate voting on Sunday appears to be an attempt to suppress turnout of Black voters who participate in Souls to the Polls, a popular get-out-the-vote event sponsored by pastors.
State election officials in Georgia repeatedly defended the integrity of the 2020 elections. There was no evidence of fraud found there even after three recounts of all the ballots cast in the presidential election.
There was no fraud found in Georgia, and there was no fraud found in other states where election outcomes were challenged or contested administratively or judicially. National intelligence and law enforcement agencies determined the general election in 2020 was one of the most secure in U.S. history, and state election officials and judges across the country have said no evidence of fraud exists.
Regardless of how many times the “big lie” is repeated, “voter fraud is exceedingly rare” in the United States. Those who choose to repeat the “big lie” cite doubts expressed by constituents who lack faith in a system they believe was broken by the “big lie” and must be fixed.
Like the ouroboros, the “big lie” and the problems it creates will continue to feed upon itself and endure until people quit telling it. Doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections exist only because a few people thought it was appropriate to placate a man who grew accustomed to taking what was not his.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
