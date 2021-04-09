Recent rulings rendered by the parliamentarian of the U.S. Senate about the process of budget reconciliation appear puzzling and raise questions about another procedure peculiar to that deliberative body.
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued a narrow ruling that disallowed consideration of a federal minimum wage increase as part of the pandemic-relief bill because it would violate the rules pertaining to budget reconciliation. The parliamentarian ruled this week senators would be able to use the procedure several times this year rather than the two or three times — a number already unusually large.
Reconciliation provides a way to maneuver around the filibuster, a mechanism that gives a single senator the power to derail just about any measure at least temporarily. Budget reconciliation, however, is available only for measures that would have a significant impact on the federal budget.
MacDonough determined any impact a $15 minimum wage might have on the federal budget would be “merely incidental.” Reasonable minds might differ about whether raising the minimum $7.25 an hour to $15 constitutes pandemic relief, but it’s hard to imagine a mandatory increase of the minimum wage would have no significant impact on the budget.
Studies show low-wage workers are more likely than higher-paid counterparts to immediately spend their extra earnings on goods and services. That boost in aggregate demand as a result of additional dollars in the pockets of millions of working Americans would serve as an economic driver for suppliers, who would hire more workers to meet market demands.
There are policy arguments to be made about what the amount of a federal minimum wage should be or whether that issue is something that should be decided on a state-by-state basis or regionally. But it seems clear the stimulative effects of any minimum wage higher than what it is today would produce higher incomes, generate increased tax revenue, and directly impact the federal budget.
Excluding a minimum wage hike from consideration through budget consideration seems as arbitrary as the budget reconciliation process, which according a Congressional Research Service report, was used for the first time in 1980. Typically, the process can be used once with each budget resolution passed by Congress during a fiscal year — sometimes twice — but the nonpartisan parliamentarian ruled this week the process can be repeated with each revision of a budget resolution.
The process is used much of the time to short-circuit a filibuster, an arcane procedure that stands democratic principles like “majority rules” on its head. Budget reconciliation can be used to bypass the filibuster, but Americans deserve more than procedural tricks to make government work.
Good government should not be held hostage by an obstinate minority that puts party loyalty or political gain over the nation’s needs. It’s time for Congress to quit tinkering around the edges and get to work.
That will happen only if the filibuster is sent to the boneyard.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
