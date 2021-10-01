Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.