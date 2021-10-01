Shameless!
That's about all one can say about the level of deception accepted as commonplace by congressional critters these days without cursing. Standing at lecterns with straight faces and spinning yarns without a single thread of truth.
The most dangerous lie that continues to be repeated today, of course, is the big lie about the presidential election some supposed New York billionaire claims was stolen from him. This falsehood undermines faith in free and fair elections and threatens the foundation of democracy.
But there is one that possesses the potential of more immediate harm for average workaday families. The suggestion that raising the so-called budget ceiling would open the floodgates for runaway federal spending is pure hypocrisy.
The need to raise the debt ceiling has less to do with future spending than with debt already incurred by the federal government. And most of the debt relative to the size of the American economy incurred since 1974 — a post-World War II low, according to data compiled by the Congressional Budget Office and Office of Management and Budget, at 22% of GDP — was racked up under the watch of Republican presidents.
Steve Rattner, an economic analyst for MSNBC's Morning Joe who previously served as counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, charted that data recently and found that "five of the six presidents who incurred the most debt relative to the economy" during the past 60 years were elected from the Grand Old Party.
President Donald Trump approved unfunded tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and increased government spending before having to prop up an economy crippled by a global pandemic. He racked up more debt during his four years in office than any other president since 1960: a debt to GDP ratio of more than 6% annually.
President Barack Obama, forced to deal with the collapse of global financial markets in 2008 immediately after he was elected to his first term, was the only Democrat who saw the debt to GDP ratio grow during his presidency — Rattner charted it as the second fastest at a rate of about 4% annually.
"But the fact remains that of the 57 percentage point increase in the debt to GDP ratio since 1960, 52 percentage points – all but five percentage points – were incurred with a Republican in the White House," Rattner writes in his blog.
He goes on to note the two parties occupied the White House for periods of time that were "roughly equivalent" during the past six decades.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the debt ceiling earlier this week and the imperative of raising it to avoid defaulting on the national debt, something he said America must never do. While McConnell led the U.S. Senate as majority leader, the national debt ballooned from $19.98 trillion in 2016 to nearly $28 trillion.
Still, he pledged to oppose all efforts to cover the debts he and his fellow Republicans helped rack up by giving tax breaks to their wealthy donors. It is reminiscent of the fat man who invites you out to eat, stuffs himself and leaves, stiffing his guests to pay the bill.
But what should we expect from those consumed by greed and power.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
