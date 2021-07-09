It appears a groundswell of support is growing in Washington for independent producers who were put at a competitive disadvantage as a result of agricultural policies that favored corporate consolidation of the markets.
That support could include regulatory and statutory revisions of a century-old law intended to protect poultry, hog and cattle producers from unfair, deceptive and anti-competitive practices. Corporate interests distorted the law over time until it became a tool used to oppress producers rather than protect them.
Congress passed the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 following an investigation of the five largest meatpackers at the time and "the stranglehold" those companies had on markets. The Federal Trade Commission, which published a report in 1919, found those companies were “profiteering” by manipulating markets and defrauding farmers and consumers.
Organization for Competitive Markets reports that enforcement of the act during the next five decades resulted with the four largest U.S. meatpackers controlling only about 25% of those markets. Since 1980, when courts began whittling away the protections of the act, 90% of U.S. hog farmers and 41% of U.S. cattle producers have gone belly-up, OCM reports, and more than 1 million "family farmers have been driven off the land."
Top-down corporate control of the meat industries — vertical integration — puts farmers and ranchers at an unfair economic disadvantage. There is little to no bargaining power because of the concentration of ownership allowed to exist across all agricultural markets.
Four companies, according to a report published by Farm Aid, control 84% of the U.S. beef market, 66% of the hog market, and 59% of the poultry market. Those same companies control two-thirds of the nation's seeds markets and an even more sizable share of the U.S. soybean and corn markets — all of which are necessary to sustain meat production.
Market consolidation grants corporations with too much power, which has been used to pervert agriculture policies, push down the prices paid to producers, increase the costs to consumers, and limit market choices. This unsustainable approach relies on environmentally unsound practices that spoils the soil, depletes and pollutes surface and groundwater, and fouls the air.
The pandemic exposed additional flaws in corporate consolidation of the nation's agricultural markets. It also gave independent producers and family farmers a chance to exploit those weaknesses, fill the void in local supply chains.
Perhaps it was the spirit of the family farmer that caught the attention of policymakers and lawmakers in Washington. Perhaps they recognized the urgent need for more sustainable agricultural practices, and true stewards of the land who are prepared to tackle the environmental, health and rural economic crises this nation faces.
The balance of power must shift from corporations to producers, removing barriers of entry to sustainable agriculture, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Labor laws and immigration laws should be revisited to guard against the prospect of crops rotting in the field once they are planted.
The present system stacks the deck against a sustainable, and environmentally sound agricultural system. We possess the power to change that — the future depends on it.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
