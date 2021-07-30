Consider, for a moment, an inquisitive young child, speaking to a grandparent.
The two are spending time during an early summer day alongside a river, or at a lake. The child points to the grandparent's shoulder, looks up, and asks about a scar that is almost as old as the grandparent.
The grandparent looks down at the pockmark — a scar like so many things etched in one's memory that are long forgotten. The grandparent shares with the child a story about smallpox, a vaccine, and the familiar — but long-forgotten — scars emblazoned on the shoulders of the vaccinated children.
"Why don't I have a scar like that on my shoulder?" the child asks.
"Because it worked!" the grandparent said about the vaccine, administered as part of a mandatory vaccination program that ended in the United States after smallpox was eradicated during the early 1970s.
Mandatory vaccination programs helped eliminate — for the most part — the crippling disease of polio. The prevent widespread outbreaks of measles, mumps and other diseases at child care facilities and public schools.
But somewhere between then and now about half of the people who live here seem to have slipped through what Rod Serling described as a "fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man." Somewhere "between science and superstition ..., between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge," common sense got lost in "The Twilight Zone" of this pandemic.
There is a clear correlation now between the number of new COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates. Where new cases are on the rise, vaccination rates are generally low.
And areas where vaccination rates are the lowest appear to be where elected officials chose to politicize and downplay the pandemic. Rather than mitigate harm and promote public health, too many tried to score cheap political points by sowing doubt about widely accepted public health practices.
The New York Times analyzed voting and vaccine data for every county and parish in the United States, finding the "willingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine and actual vaccination rates were lower, on average, in counties where" most residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump. Although the 45th president once trumpeted the development of those vaccines, his support evaporated after he learned Operation Warp Speed would not produce results before ballots were cast and counted.
When the cult leader cashed out, so did his followers. That made it much easier for those who disseminate disinformation about vaccines to step in and fill the void.
Some who downplayed the pandemic have started to come back around after seeing hospitals in their states start to fill up again. With any luck they might also remember that long-forgotten pockmark that scarred their arm — or an arm of a parent or grandparent.
