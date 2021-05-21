There was some good news this week from Maricopa County, Arizona, where conspiracy theorists got their hands on ballots cast in the November 2020 general election and have endeavored to find something — anything, it seems — to validate the "big lie."
Auditors, of course, unearthed no evidence to support the growing number of ways the election might have been stolen — ultraviolet lights exposed no ballots with suspect creases, folds, cheese dust or bamboo fibers. And — as far as anyone knows — those who were allowed to handle ballots while wielding pens an experienced election auditing crew would have prohibited did not deface any ballots.
But nobody knows for sure because the audit overseen by a "stop-the-steal" conspiracy theorist who reportedly took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been less than transparent. Accounts provided by some who have seen the activities taking place inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the past few weeks said procedures change day by day, with the only constant being inconsistency.
This so-called audit authorized by the Arizona Senate was an attempt to placate voters who embraced conspiracies about the presidential election being stolen. A flawed and nakedly partisan process destined to fail at each step along the way is being ridiculed around the world, fracturing a political party along a line that could determine the future of this country.
On one side of that line are those who believe they must cling to the lie in order to hold on to the power they have — to raise money for their campaign. On the other are those who recognize loyalty to country extends beyond partisan politics and the immediate need to defend fundamental democratic principles.
This public split among Arizona Republicans follows the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her position within GOP leadership. The conservative with bona fide credentials was replaced with a moderate willing to perpetuate lies about the Nov. 3 election and subsequent attempts to reverse the results.
Maricopa County officials have pushed back against Arizona senators and what they have tried to pass off as an audit since its inception December, seeking judicial intervention. Their criticism of the process remained muted for the most part until this week, when a state senator falsely accused them of criminal conduct, allegations that were repeated by the man at Mar-a-Lago.
Bill Gates, a Maricopa County supervisor and lifelong Republican who shares a name with the famous software developer and philanthropist, told The New York Times he fears the partisan exercise undertaken by the Arizona Senate "is further tearing at the foundations of our democracy." He fears people will lose faith in the electoral systems because elected officials continue to perpetuate the "big lie."
If there is no faith in the election system, then how can anyone trust the outcome of any election? Certainly that is what those who continue to sow doubt bank on — confusion and uncertainty is the desired outcome.
"If people lose faith in the electoral system, then I mean, where we go from there is very scary, right?" Gates said in his interview with the Times. "Either people just disengage, they stop voting, or they cannot redress the government any further. They pursue what — armed rebellion?"
Gates went on to describe what he was saying as unbelievable and "uncharted territory." I'm not sure that can be said after the events of Jan. 6 and all that is being done now to whitewash the events of leading up to that day.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
