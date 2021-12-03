This firehose of falsehoods sprayed by partisan hacks and pocket-picking politicians stoking fear and anger among donors will exhaust the most ardent advocates of democracy.
Being tagged a flip-flopper kept most people honest and attached to reality less than a decade ago. Misrepresenting facts and hopping from one side of an issue to another to suit personal and political needs at any given moment is worn now as a badge of honor.
The most pernicious attempt to pillage truth is the big lie perpetuated by a one-term president who lost the popular vote both times he campaigned for the post. The man in seclusion at Mar-a-Lago set the standard for deception — The Washington Post's Fact Checker team documented 30,573 false or misleading statements during his four-year occupation of the White House.
After leaving the Oval Office the 45th president has bullied others to perpetuate his myth of election fraud. Those who pander to the would-be authoritarian spread these fabricated claims and others even while they continue to unravel.
This emerging pattern of conduct from some of those elected to office resembles the contemporary model for Russian propaganda known as the "firehose of falsehoods." It consists of a high volume of false information that is repetitive with a lack of commitment to reality or consistency.
A study published a few years ago by RAND Corp. notes the model took root in 2008 with Russia's incursion into the former Soviet state of Georgia — if not before. The authors of the study note that Russia's new approach was on full display during the country's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula" and "continues to be demonstrated in support of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria."
Findings included in a five-volume report issued by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence show this propaganda model was a central part of Russia's effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The committee's investigation found the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was carried out "at the direction of the Kremlin."
This disinformation campaign, the committee determined, was broader in scope than the presidential campaign. Committee members concluded it was part of a "sophisticated and ongoing information warfare campaign designed to sow discord in American politics and society."
It is apparent those efforts are ongoing — or others are championing the same cause — as some media outlets dedicate time and space solely to fabrications and falsehoods. Some members of Congress have dedicated their time on Capitol Hill to fanning the flames of discontent with racist rhetoric and bigotry.
A proper response to conduct that a few years ago would have been condemned across the political spectrum is used now to fuel discontent. The offenders who would be sanctioned prey upon those disenfranchised by economic policies pushed by those who rely on the rage of a few as a way to seize power.
Researchers have found the firehose of falsehoods approach to be highly effective. Many people, it seems, quickly accept something as fact when a message is repeated often across multiple platforms, and it takes less time to fabricate information than it does to fact-check it.
If facts cannot defeat falsehoods, what can be done? Those who believe the lies will only be swayed when they no longer feel disenfranchised. Policy decisions must be inclusive, and that will happen only when government reflects the will of the majority.
The arcane rule that allows a minority of U.S. Senate to hold hostage legislation that would guarantee free and fair elections and equal access to the ballot in every state and U.S. province must be abolished. If the filibuster survives, democracy will die.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
