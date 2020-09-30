While Speaker Pelosi and the socialist Left are trying to defund our law enforcement, destroy our economy and dismantle our institutions, Republicans are fighting for our country.
We will restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American Dream. This is our commitment to America.
COVID-19 created an unprecedented challenge for our country and changed many things about our everyday lives. We must do all we can to defeat the virus and restore our way of life.
Through increasing testing, developing a safe and effective vaccine, lowering drug prices, and expanding access to telemedicine, we can keep America healthy and get back to normal.
Prior to the pandemic, our country had the greatest economy in a generation. We had record low unemployment rates and wages were rising.
By helping small businesses through tough times with forgivable loans, offering tax credits in Opportunity Zones to lift up distressed communities, and investing in our infrastructure, we can get America back to work and rebuild our economy.
Everyone deserves a chance to create their own American Dream. Students should be able to choose the school that is best for them, no matter what their zip code is. Through increased opportunities for career and technical education, workers can learn skills needed to thrive in a 21st century workforce and get a good-paying job.
America will continue to be the land of opportunity for this generation and many more to come. The socialist agenda of defunding, destroying, and dismantling leaves too many Americans behind and that is unacceptable.
We need real solutions to move our country forward. The United States of America is the greatest country in the world and our commitment to it is worth fighting for.
