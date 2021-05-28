THUMBS UP to students in Cheryl Daniels' Service Learning class at Oklahoma School for the Blind on Gibson Street. With a little help, students used yellow spray paint to make the railings leading to the crosswalk more visible and white paint and paint rollers to paint the crosswalk between the school and Civitan Park.
Although the new crosswalk benefits OSB students, it should also serve as a warning to motorists to slow down, watch the speed limit and remember, the students there have vision difficulties, and some are blind. Speed radar surveys at the site in March and found the average speed was 29 mph. The highest speed recorded was 54 mph in the 25 mph zone.
But, new paint on the crosswalk, signs, and painted railings will alert drivers to the presence of a crosswalk.
The project was funded through the Oklahoma State University Extension High Obesity Prevention Program cooperative agreement from the Centers for Disease Control. In addition, the City of Muskogee has applied for an AARP Liveable Communities Grant to complete a second phase project: construction of a sidewalk from the crosswalk through the park to the playground to further increase accessibility of the park for pedestrians.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the city of Muskogee for finding ways for residents to continue to use the viaduct downtown.
The latest plan is to coordinate signals when trains block downtown intersections so that traffic will move freely. The plan also will include pedestrian access improvements.
Money captured from a sales tax approved by voters for capital improvements will be used to fund the traffic signal installation and synchronization project.
The project will include improvements at four intersections: North Main and Court streets, North Cherokee and Callahan streets, North Cherokee Street and Broadway, and North Cherokee Street and Okmulgee Avenue. Improvements will include new traffic signals, pedestrian ramps and signals, and the technology required for train-detection, signal synchronization and pre-emption.
Even though the Columbus Street Overpass is nearby, many people continue to favor using the viaduct. We're happy to see the city try to improve the traffic situation.
