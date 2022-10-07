After nearly a year of work by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding gathering public input on our state’s greatest needs, the Legislature recently approved in special session more than $1 billion in additional federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for critical projects statewide. Overall, these projects focus on expanding broadband, increasing our state’s workforce in vital industries, improving healthcare, and updating water and wastewater systems, along with other important infrastructure.
Oklahoma only received $1.8 billion total and unfortunately more than $18 billion in projects were submitted by the public, including many in our district. This means 90% of the requests were unable to be funded. While these were all wonderful, worthy programs and projects, the committee had to make some tough choices, but I want to thank everyone in the district who submitted proposals.
All of the committee’s recommendations were approved by the Legislature except for around $95 million in human services projects that we’ll review at a later date, most likely during the regular session. These dealt with child care, services for victims of domestic violence and lowering the number of food deserts in our state.
Around $223 million in health and human services projects were approved to support additional nursing programs; expand mobile telemedicine in rural Oklahoma; and help protect and restore rural hospitals. This will also fund pharmaceutical drug development and health research for cancer, obesity, diabetes, and other health conditions. Money will also go to increase educational, health, mental health, and leadership services for Oklahoma’s youth.
In the area of government transformation and collaboration, around $185 million will go to improve the state’s water infrastructure; support community health centers; and expand mobile dental programs statewide. Additional investments will also be made to expand services for victims of child and elder abuse, as well as human trafficking.
For economic development and workforce, we advanced nearly $178 million for project, including several innovative workforce training programs for broadband, manufacturing, digital fabrication, biopharmaceuticals, and trucking to name a few. Programs will also be created to provide more educational opportunities for students to pursue aerospace engineering, counter drone technology, cyber security, and other high demand jobs.
Finally, close to $500 million will go towards transportation, infrastructure, and rural development for broadband grants and to create a statewide coordinated emergency response network. This funding will also provide additional water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in major business zones.
The Legislature and the members of the pandemic committee have accomplished a tremendous feat getting this funding appropriated to tackle some of our state’s greatest needs like broadband, mental health and health care, infrastructure, workforce development, telemedicine, emergency response, and water. Together, these projects are going to change the face of our state and improve the lives of Oklahomans for generations to come. Our work is far from over, though, as we’ll continue collaborating with local governments, tribes, our schools, and other entities that received their own allocations of federal funding. We must work together to ensure there is no duplication of programs but instead pool our resources to make all of this funding go further.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
