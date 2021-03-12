This was the last week to get Senate bills heard and approved in our chamber. The deadline was Thursday, and any bills that weren’t given a hearing in committee or on the floor cannot move forward this session, and instead must wait until next session to be considered.
Four of my bills received Senate approval and moved on to the House. The first two measures are an effort to improve retention and graduation rates at our colleges and universities by modifying how state grants are awarded and better informing students about available federal financial aid. Affordability is the main reason students either avoid going to college altogether or why they drop out. We must do better at helping our young people successfully obtain their college degrees. It’s proven that a college graduate makes significantly more than someone with just a GED. When we help our fellow Oklahomans increase their earnings through obtaining special licensing or certifications at our Career Techs or getting a college degree, that’s additional tax revenue that will go to support important state services we all depend on like our roads, schools, and health care.
Currently, the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant (OTAG) is awarded directly by the State Regents to lower-income students on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis without regard to other state or federal financial aid that applicant is receiving, including Oklahoma’s Promise, Pell Grants, academic and athletic scholarships, tuition waivers, foundation scholarships, etc. These are precious grant funds that must be spent efficiently, and that’s why I authored SB 237. It will award the OTAGs to those who need it most. Under the bill, OTAG would be awarded directly by the participating institutions to lower-income students based on their overall financial need. It directs the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to prioritize grants based on enrollment status, unmet financial need, continuous enrollment, nearness to completion, state employment needs, eligibility for other financial aid, and availability of funding. It would also increase annual award amount ranges to:
1) $200-$1,500 at public community colleges, comparable private/independent two-year colleges, and career technology centers.
2) $200-$2,000 at public and private/independent regional universities.
3) $200-$3,000 at public and private/independent research universities.
SB 238 will create a nine-member task force to study the possibility of requiring each high school student to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) prior to graduation. The task force would include both a state representative and a state senator as well as representatives from school districts and higher education. The committee would submit their recommendations to the legislature by the end of the year.
SB 239 promotes transparency in the charter school process and develops a due process that the state board must follow allowing local school boards to be represented at state board hearings.
The last of my bills that was approved is SB 267. We’re still have hundreds of teaching vacancies around the state that need to be filled. This measure will hopefully help entice our highly qualified retired teachers to return to the classroom by getting rid of the earnings cap. The bill allows members of the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System (OTRS) who retired as of July 1, 2020, and have received benefits for at least one year to be reemployed by a common or career tech school district with no limitations on their earnings, provided they weren’t employed in a district during the one-year period. The earnings cap exemption will run from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2024.
As a retired teacher and administrator, I’m extremely passionate about improving Oklahoma’s education system and am pleased with the many bills that are moving through the legislature to do just that. I’m anxious to see if they get to the governor’s desk and will update you on the status of my bills and the other education measures in the coming weeks.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
