Pemberton: Bills would benefit schools, more

Another of my bills made it out of the Senate Tuesday. Coaches, administrators, and superintendents from around the state have been contacting me since last year to author legislation clarifying if coaches may enter multi-use bathroom facilities during sporting or other school competitions. Mostly, we’re talking about coaches being able to access locker rooms to talk to their sports teams of the opposite sex before and after games or during halftime. Usually, locker rooms also include a bathroom and schools have been requesting clarification following the passage of legislation last year designating bathrooms as specifically for males or females. My Senate Bill 26 provides an exemption to protect coaches or other school staff who need to enter these types of multi-use rooms to talk to their teams during school competitions. As long as the team members are fully dressed and there is an adult of the same sex as the team accompanying the coach into the locker room, they will be allowed to be in these multi-use rooms.
The Senate also unanimously approved SB 317 to require the governing body within a tax increment finance district (TIF) in operation for at least nine months to submit a report to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce within 19 days of the end of the fiscal year. For those unfamiliar, a TIF is used to fund improvement projects using bonds. The report would need to show the amount and source of revenue captured and apportioned, the amount of principal and interest due on outstanding bonded indebtedness, the tax increment base and current captured appraised value or the other local tax or fee collections retained by the area, the captured appraised value or the other local tax or fee collections shared by the governing entity, the name of the person in charge of the plan implementation, and the names of those who have disclosed an interest. These reports would be available to the public.
Altogether, more than 500 bills passed out of our Senate committees by the deadline last week, and we now have until March 23 to finish considering those bills on the Senate floor. I’ve signed on to be the co-author of SB 482 to increase the teacher minimum salary schedule by $3,000 to $6,000 based on years of service. Again, the Legislature only controls the minimum salary schedule and then it’s up to the local districts if they want to pay over that level.
Two more great bills I’m co-authoring are SB 522 to provide $500 annual stipends to mentor teachers and SB 364 to provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for full-time public school district employees.
On Monday, I was so pleased to welcome Leadership Muskogee to the Capitol and introduce them in the Senate gallery. They toured our beautifully renovated building, and then Representatives Sneed, Hays, and I spoke with them in the Senate lounge. Last week, I also got to visit with Muskogee Youth Services about funding. Among the other guests our office has had in recent weeks, include the Oklahoma School for the Blind, Leadership Tahlequah, nursing students from Connors State College, and the Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS). I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to come visit us.
If you have a group that would like to come to the Capitol, please be sure to call my office ahead of time so we can get you on the schedule. I have so many meetings and obligations from day to day that I want to be sure not to miss you.
Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is the State senator for District 9. To reach him at the Capitol, call (405) 521-5533 or email Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
