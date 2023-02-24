We’re racing with only a week left to consider bills in committee. Fortunately, six of mine have already made it to the Senate floor and will be considered soon.
SB 27 will allow students wanting to attend CareerTech be eligible for the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program (OHLAP), also known as Oklahoma’s Promise, if they complete the high school core curriculum. Currently, students have to finish the more difficult college prep curriculum. Our state’s in desperate need of more folks in licensed professions like electricians, plumbers, and truck drivers. This will provide another opportunity for students to get these critically needed licenses and certifications. The bill also adds an SAT score of 1100 or higher as a qualifier, which is the equivalent of the current requirement of a 22 on the ACT. You can learn more about Oklahoma’s Promise at www.okhighered.org/okpromise/.
Another important bill that moved forward was SB 100 to make schools safer for our children. This will require every school district to be assessed by the Oklahoma School Security Institute (OSSI), who will inspect each school’s risk and vulnerability and make recommendations to improve security. These assessments must be completed by July 1, 2026. Schools already assessed within the last two years will be exempt. Re-assessments will be required every five years. With so many school shootings and other tragedies plaguing our nation’s educational institutions, our schools should be a sanctuary for our students and faculty. These assessments will provide districts with guidance on how to properly secure their buildings.
The Oklahoma School Security Grant Program will be funded through SB 101. This will appropriate $20 million to the Department of Emergency Management’s Oklahoma School Security Revolving Fund to administer the program. The bill directs 85% of the funds would provide grants for public schools, career techs, and private schools, while the remaining 15% would be used by institutions of higher learning. Grant recipients must undergo an OSSI risk and vulnerability assessment, and recipients must agree to expend grant funds on items recommended by the assessment and/or to provide behavioral threat assessment and management training to employees.
The other three bills-SB 316, SB 415, and SB 416-relate to our Oklahoma System for Higher Education and clarifies that these institutions may keep funds from the sale of their assets to reinvest in their specific institutions.
We’ve had many visitors to the Capitol since session started. I’ve met with our county folks, including Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean, to discuss issues of importance to them. Dee Page and members of the Oklahoma Chapter of the DC Project stopped by recently to urge our continued support and protection of Oklahomans 2nd Amendment rights. Last week, I visited with and introduced to the Senate, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman and Port Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott and her staff, Darla Heller and Jeff Underwood, who came to discuss workforce development issues. The Regents for Higher Education also recently presented me with the Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Legislation.
On Tuesday, we celebrated Cherokee Nation Day at the Capitol, and were so honored to have Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. address the Senate. He spoke about our shared responsibility to help all Oklahoma citizens, and about the tribe’s efforts to improve access to health care, treat drug addiction and improve education. The Cherokee Nation has been a tremendous partner in these and so many other areas, investing millions of dollars to improve the lives of all Oklahomans. They’re to be commended for their outstanding generosity and dedication.
To contact me at the Capitol, please email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov or call (405) 521-5533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.