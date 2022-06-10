Pemberton: Budget largest in state history

Another legislative session has been completed and is ready for the history books, and this one was historic. Thanks to our strong economy, we were able to approve the largest budget in state history at $9.7 billion and by next year will also have a record $2.6 billion in state savings. This budget protects our core state services while working to improve public safety and health as well as economic development. We realize that while our economy is strong today, a recession could be on the horizon, so bolstering our savings in preparation for an economic downturn was a priority.
As the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, I want to address the education budget first. The Department of Education (SDE) received a $17 million budget increase over last year and is continuing to receive the largest portion of our annual state budget at just over $3.18 billion. Education is and always will be the Legislature’s top priority. To put this into perspective, the next highest appropriated agency is the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which received just over $1.26 billion, nowhere close to the amount SDE will receive. Our schools have also received $1.4 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, along with an additional $600 million in CARES funds.
I’m so happy to share with you that we got the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program signed into law to address the ongoing teacher shortage and fill the workforce pipeline. Under the new program, which will begin in July, the State Regents for Higher Education will provide those who major in education and agree to teach in an Oklahoma school for at least five years a $1,000 annual scholarship their first three years and $2,500 their senior year. Once in the classroom, if they get satisfactory reviews from their district, they can receive as much as $4,000 in annual bonuses for five years. That’s $25,500 new teachers could earn by choosing this honorable profession, and I’m so proud to have co-authored this important program. I know I’d have jumped at this opportunity when I decided to become an educator, and I hope others will as well. It’s an incredible opportunity.
We’re also making important investments in public safety by boosting the pay of our Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents as well as many other law enforcement officers. This additional funding will help with recruitment and retention, provide better training and mental health support, while also strengthening efforts to fight human trafficking, internet crimes against children, illegal activity in the medical marijuana industry, and federal overreach.
As for public health, we’re going to wipe out the 13-year waiting list for home and community-based developmental disability services; boost nursing programs statewide to help fill the critical shortage; and increase Medicaid reimbursement provider rates to protect rural hospitals.
Rural Oklahoma received some major investments. These included doubling funding for the Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) to assist towns of less than 7,000 with critical infrastructure projects; additional funds for rural fire departments; and an incredible $250 million investment to create the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund to support new economic development opportunities statewide.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of all the great things accomplished with this year’s budget. Our attention will now turn to special session.
Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is the State senator for District 9. To reach him at the Capitol, call (405) 521-5533 or email Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
