PEMBERTON: Budget process difficult this year

We made some major headway in session this week. The Senate and House announced a $7.7 billion budget agreement Monday. This has been a difficult process coming to an agreement given the governor wouldn’t provide ample information on the funding Oklahoma is receiving through the federal CARES Act. We were forced to pass a budget based on the State Board of Equalization’s estimate of a $1.4 billion, or 17%, revenue hole.
Fortunately, we were able to fill most of the budget gap with state savings, eliminating one-time spending and redirecting unutilized non-appropriated money. The other portion of the shortfall will be addressed through agency budget cuts. Some were estimated that budgets would have to be cut as much as 10 percent but with all the other changes, state agencies will only see up to a 4 percent cut this coming year.
I’m glad that common education is protected under the agreement. While the budget will get a temporary reduction of 2.5 percent, or just over $78 million, the agency will be receiving $200 million in additional COVID-19 relief money that may offset the reduction. Our schools could in some cases end up with more money next year between state and federal funding.
Cuts to state agencies will be smaller for those agencies that provide vital state services like health care, public safety and others. Some will even see flat budgets or slight increases based on their upcoming financial needs and requirements.
Given his direct authority over certain state agencies and use of the federal CARES Act funds, Gov. Stitt can shrink these budget cuts further if he chooses.
This budget is based on the current economic situation. We believe that the state’s economy will quickly recover from the health pandemic, which will help greatly. If the energy sector begins to recover, we’ll have even more revenue. If we do have more revenue available, we can go back in next February and provide supplementals to the agencies.
We met in special session Tuesday morning to approve SCR 1 extending Gov. Stitt’s Catastrophic Health Emergency (CHE). This time, we included provisions to increase transparency by requesting that he clearly define whether his executive order is exercising authority under the CHE or under the regular executive order powers and authority. If the Executive Branch fails to comply, Senate leadership has said it will take steps to terminate the CHE.
We then convened in regular session to approve the GA bill and other budgetary legislation.
On Wednesday, we passed a bill limiting liability for health care providers and facilities responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also started confirming executive nominations on the Senate floor – another task that must be completed before we adjourn the 2020 legislative session.
Given that state agencies are looking at budget cuts, it’s more important than ever to make sure we capture all our federal funds. Most federal funds for vital government services like health care, public safety and education are based on population. This is the purpose of the census.
Oklahomans must be counted. We’re currently ranked 43rd behind New York for participation. New York has experienced the worst of the health crisis, yet their citizens have still participated in the census. We’re also next to last among neighboring states.
Please take the few minutes necessary to be counted. It will bring billions of much needed funding to Oklahoma over the next decade.
Again, you can fill out your census online at www.2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020. You can also fill out the paper copy that was mailed to your home. If you didn’t get one but want to fill out a paper copy, you can request yours at the above website or phone number. Thank you to all of you who have already participated. Following the devastating floods last year, our district knows all too well how important federal funding can be for our local communities and counties.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at pemberton@oksenate.gov.
