Pemberton: Congressional redistricting ongoing

It’s been over a month since session adjourned, but work is ongoing. From budget meetings to various committees and caucuses, the Capitol is never quiet. The new fiscal year began on July 1, meaning the Fiscal Year 2022 budget we approved this session went into effect, along with 75 new laws. You can learn more about these on the Senate website at www.oksenate.gov.
Work on congressional redistricting is ongoing and will be finalized in a special session in October. Our Select Committee on Redistricting has been awaiting the final U.S. Census numbers, which are expected later next month. Unlike the legislative districts that were approved during session based on Census Bureau estimates, the congressional districts must be based on the actual final population counts. In the meantime, we’re holding a number of town hall meetings around the state as well as two virtual meetings to hear Oklahomans’ thoughts on the congressional districts. The first in-person meeting was held at the Capitol last Thursday, and the first virtual meeting took place on Tuesday night. The closest meeting to our district will be held in Tulsa at the Tulsa Technology Center, Riverside Campus at 6 p.m. July 22. Then there will also be another virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 3. You can join the meeting at www.okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx. If you have questions, comments or suggestions, they can also be submitted at https://oksenate.gov/redistricting/feedback.
Besides passing a historic $8.8 billion budget, we also approved some great policies that will help grow our economy by recruiting economic investment and jobs to our state and improve the lives of all Oklahomans. We did this by cutting red tape and eliminating regulations that prevented job creators from growing their businesses in Oklahoma.
Through policy reforms and budget appropriations we’re working to expand high-speed internet access throughout the state, which will help increase economic development, virtual education opportunities, employees’ ability to telework and health care access through telehealth programs. Not only did we approved $42 million in tax incentives in the budget for providers who expand broadband into unserved and underserved areas, but we also expanded the membership of the Rural Broadband Expansion Council, created the State Broadband Deployment Grant Program and directed broadband service providers to submit a report containing their network area coverage map to the Department of Commerce and the Broadband Council.
Other economic development policies included recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses to promote economic opportunities for those relocating to Oklahoma; creating the Invest in Oklahoma Program to allow public funds, like TSET or pensions, to invest up to 5% of assets in Oklahoma-based private companies; and creating the Oklahoma Remote Quality Jobs Incentive Act to encourage communities to develop their own remote working program. We also passed legislation legalizing intrastate crowdfunding to help small businesses and startups raise capital; allowing peer-to-peer car sharing programs to give Oklahomans a way to use their cars to make extra cash; and creating the Homemade Food Freedom Act to remove barriers that prevented home-based food businesses from growing and expanding. The Legislature also supported Oklahoma venture capital firms by allowing income tax deductions for accredited investors investing in those firms. Another important reform was expanding school-sponsored apprenticeships, internships, and mentorships to sophomores, 16 years or older, to give more students hands on, real life experience in various industries to help them as they make future career decisions.
These are just a handful of the economic development bills signed into law this session. This was such a successful session, and I’m excited to discuss more of our accomplishments next time.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.