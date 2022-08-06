Pemberton: Education funding topic of meeting

It’s been a busy interim with numerous meetings and events. Last month, the Legislature hosted the Southern Legislative Conference in Oklahoma City, welcoming more than 1,400 legislators and staffers from 14 other states to come work on policy issues of importance to our southern region. I also spoke to superintendents at the Career Tech Summer Conference in Tulsa on Tuesday about TIF’s (Tax Increment Financing), future funding, workforce development and the future direction of our state’s Career Tech system. It was a great event, and I got some wonderful feedback and input.
Last week, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) updated our oversight committee on their review of state funding distribution for K-12 public education. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and vice chair of the Education Committee, much of my legislative work is focused on improving our public education system and ensuring our students get the highest quality education possible, so this meeting was of particular interest to me.
Their report included four findings and recommendations for improvements. They believe the state funding formula fails to account for the needs of today’s students. Their assessment covered grade weights, bilingual weight, and economically disadvantaged weight.
They also found that despite increased investments in common education, the proportion spent on student instruction has remained flat. They looked at expenditures related to instruction vs. non-instruction, and there was discussion about what is or isn’t considered an “instructional expenditure.”
Next, LOFT said the current school finance governance limits accountability of education expenditures and reviewed the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System (OCAS), which is where school districts report their expenditures.
Finally, they believe that the Legislature’s ability to assess educational investments and outcomes is hindered by the limited delivery of comprehensive data. The data is available, but they want it all combined and provided to the Legislature in an easy-to-understand format.
They recommended that the state Department of Education (SDE) should expand the scope of OCAS and other financial reviews to identify non-compliance and expand the sample size selected for non-automated review. They should collaborate with the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability (OEQA) to compile and contextualize data regarding Oklahoma students’ academic performance and trends as well as provide an annual update on overall standing and assessment of students and the public education system with the department’s annual budget request. Finally, LOFT would like SDE to conduct a periodic review of the State Aid Funding Formula and report recommended changes to the Legislature.
I’d like to note that SDE did refute some of the findings, and I’ll be reviewing the full 118-page report and SDE’s information in the coming weeks in preparation for the upcoming session. You can also read the initial report at http://www2.okloft.gov/Reports/PublicEducationFunding_Report.pdf. We must be mindful that LOFT’s conclusions are simply opinions of fiscal analysts to help provide us with guidance as we make budgetary and policy decisions. In the coming weeks, I’ll also be meeting with local districts, parents, and fellow legislators to see how we can better serve Oklahoma students.
In closing, I want to remind everyone to mark their calendars and be sure to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Voting is one of our greatest freedoms and rights. Unfortunately, participation continues to fall, so I hope you’ll take a few minutes out of your day and go let your voice be heard.
Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is the State senator for District 9. To reach him at the Capitol, call (405) 521-5533 or email Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.