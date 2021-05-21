We’re racing to the finish line for the 2021 legislative session. It has been one for the books. Our economy is improving as the state continues to recover from the impacts of one of the worst pandemics in modern history. At just over 4%, our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country, and businesses are hiring and expanding. Gross revenue receipts for April, which includes all sources of revenue coming into the state, increased by more than 38% from a year ago. Our state also was recently recognized as being ranked third in the nation in terms of economic outlook compared to 16th in 2018. The future is looking bright.
This past week, a historic $8.8 billion budget agreement was reached — the largest in state history. As the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, I’m thrilled to say that our schools also will be receiving their second highest budget ever. Common education has always been a priority in the legislature as has been evident by the fact that it makes up the largest portion of the annual state budget, typically around 30%. That percentage is increasing significantly this year as the Department of Education will receive a nearly $172 million increase over their FY’21 budget. To put this into perspective, the annual state budget funds 65 state agencies, including the Department of Education. This department’s increase alone is more than the individual budgets of 58 other state agencies. Education is Oklahoma’s top priority.
Let’s take a look at the overall education budget, which includes 11 agencies. Altogether, these agencies will receive nearly $4.17 billion, accounting for nearly half of the entire state budget.
Our public school system will be appropriated more than $3.16 billion for FY’22. This will help reduce classroom sizes in kindergarten and first grade, which are some of the most important educational years in a student’s life. On top of current funding, it also includes another $27 million for science textbooks, $1 million for the Reading Sufficiency Act, $2 million for alternative education and $4 million for state testing. The budget fully restores the $110 million that had to be cut from the department’s budget last year because of the pandemic’s economic impact. We also approved legislation to create funding equity for school districts with low ad valorem taxes, which are one of the main sources of revenue for local schools. On top of the historic state funding our schools will be receiving, they also got billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds.
Higher education is getting a 5.5% bump to its budget, bringing it to nearly $813 million. This amount will cover their debt service of just over $15 million and infuse more than $10 million into the Endowed Chairs Bond. There is $4.3 million for the Section 13 Offset, along with an additional $10.5 million flowing into the Engineering Workforce Initiative. We’re also restoring the National Guard tuition waiver for our brave military men and women at a cost of $2 million.
Most of our other education-related agencies will also be receiving budget increases. Among them, CareerTech will be getting an additional $1.4 million to bring their total budget close to $139 million. Then the other eight agencies will get the remaining nearly $50 million in education funding. These include the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology, the Commissioner of the Land Office, the Oklahoma School of Science and Math, the Department of Libraries, the Physician Manpower Training Commission, the State Arts Council, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability.
If you have any questions about the education budget or other legislative matters, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105. You can also reach me at (405) 521-5533 or Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
