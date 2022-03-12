Pemberton: Fiscal conservation recommended

Oklahoma’s economy is strong, which is great news for our state government and our many state agencies and services. The state Board of Equalization met last month and certified the revenues we’ll have available for appropriation this session. For the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which begins July 1, there will be nearly $10.5 billion available. This is the highest amount that’s ever been available in the state. However, we must be aware that our inflated revenue numbers, though great news for the state, are propped up by billions in federal pandemic relief funds and record oil and gas prices.
We also must remember that $1.3 billion of these revenues are one-time carryover funds from past sessions that will need to be saved or used on non-recurring projects. At this point, it seems most members want to save a majority of these funds because of how cyclical our state’s economy is – today we’re up, but if energy prices fall, so will our economy. We must always be prepared for unexpected economic downturns. Our fiscal conservatism paid off when the pandemic hit, and we had more than $1 billion in savings. Unlike many other states, we were able to get through that difficult time without cutting agency budgets and services. The current consensus is to boost our state savings to more than $2 billion with these extra funds, which just makes good fiscal sense given we don’t know what will happen to our state economy in the next few years.
Now that we have the budget certification, we can really focus on putting the bills together that will make the budget. The Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (JCAB) is responsible for creating the framework for the budget and has begun meeting weekly with the Appropriations chairman. This committee is made up of the members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which among other members, includes the chairmen of the appropriations subcommittees. So as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, I’ve been attending these weekly meetings. The full Senate has already passed nearly 10 budget bills off the floor.
Committee work concluded last week, and of the roughly 1,600 Senate bills available for consideration, 400 were approved and passed on to the Senate floor. We now have until Thursday, March 24 to consider as many of those bills as possible. As of Wednesday, we’d passed more than 100 bills on to the House.
We’ve had a number of special events hosted at the Capitol in recent weeks, including Higher Ed Day, GIS Day, and Ag Day, just to name a few. I want to thank everyone from Senate District 9 who has made the trip to Oklahoma City for these events or to advocate for issues important to you. We are your voice in the Legislature, so I always enjoy hearing from constituents.
This week, I was pleased to introduce Leadership Muskogee and staff from the Oklahoma School for the Blind to my Senate colleagues. On Thursday, I’ll also be meeting with Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman and other city leaders as well as members of Leadership Tahlequah. It’s always such a privilege to catch up with folks from the district.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
