Pemberton: House bills focus on education

We’ve completed the second week of committee work on House bills, and I’m pleased that several of the measures I’m carrying in the Senate have cleared this hurdle. We have until April 14 to get House bills out of Senate committees for them to move forward.
Among my House bills is HB 3038, which would modify the state’s open transfer policy for public schools to allow siblings of transfer students, children of district employees and students who were district residents in the last three years to transfer into the district.
HB 3253 would allow students who have completed their core curriculum in high school to utilize the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program (OHLAP) scholarship to attend a CareerTech school. HB 3373 would clarify that the State Board of Education can only approve a petition to add books to the approved list of textbooks in unusual or extraordinary circumstances.
HB 3564 would require the State Regents for Higher Education to establish a scholarship program to incentivize students to go into the teaching field. The program would last at least five years, as funding permitted, to help address the ongoing teacher shortage. Scholarship recipients would have to agree to teach in an Oklahoma public school for a minimum of five years and would receive a $1,000 annual scholarship for the first three years of college, and $2,500 for their final year. The bill would further authorize the Regents to make employment incentive payments to the students after they graduated from an approved teacher preparation program. They could receive a payment of up to $4,000 annually, upon satisfactory service documented by the employing school district, for up to five years.
HB 3658 would remove the requirement that teacher candidates pass the general education portion of the teacher competency examination.
Our Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) oversight committee met last week to learn more about how the state Department of Tourism has utilized their state funding in recent years, and the findings were deeply concerning. Among the many issues brought to our attention is the multi-million contract to allow Swadley’s BBQ to operate state-owned restaurant properties and conduct capital improvements to the lodges. It appears only 25 businesses were contacted about submitting a bid for the project, and Swadley’s was the only one that responded. In 2019, at the request of the governor, a majority of state park oversight was put under the executive director, as was done with many of the state agencies, and the tourism commission assumed more of an advisory role. Therefore, Winchester has sole power to acquire, lease or divest state property without any oversight. LOFT’s report has led Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to request the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to open an investigation into allegations of potential criminal conduct between the state and Swadley’s. We will be anxiously awaiting their findings, but this is exactly why LOFT and our legislative oversight committee was created. We must ensure complete transparency and accountability of our state agencies and the tax dollars they spend.
In closing, Northeastern State University senior, Lydia Ostmo, was one of 22 college students statewide selected to present her research on DNA replication on Research Day at the Capitol last week. The brilliance of these young students is absolutely inspiring, and we know they are going to make an incredible impact in the world.
Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is the State senator for District 9. To reach him at the Capitol, call (405) 521-5533 or email Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
