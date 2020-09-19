So much happening at your state Capitol. With session only four months away, interim studies are underway. We have nearly 40 to complete by Oct. 30, and the House has more than 70. This will give us enough time to consider the information and get it to staff for bill drafting. We can begin filing bills on Nov. 16 and must have all requests submitted by Dec. 11.
Interim studies play an important role in helping us as legislators better understand certain issues that we may not be familiar with and to hear all perspectives. If you’d like to be a presenter, because you work in an industry being studied or have expertise or personal experience with the subject matter, contact the committee’s chairperson or the legislator who requested the study. They’re currently looking for presenters.
These public meetings are streamed live on the website (www.oksenate.gov). Due to social distancing, the meetings are currently limited to legislators, staff, presenters and the media. If you happen to be in Oklahoma City, however, and would like to sit in on one, just call the chairman’s office and see if they have some extra room. Otherwise, you can watch or listen to it live online. All PowerPoint presentations are also available online after each meeting has concluded.
This week, we celebrated the opening of the new entrance to the state Capitol. After 22,000 man-hours, we have a beautiful and secure new public entrance with plenty of room for visitors to hang out once inside. Upon entering, you’ll find the new gift shop, cafeteria, more spacious bathrooms and nursing rooms. The Capitol is 103 years old, and the heat and air, electrical and plumbing have all finally been modernized. The rotunda in the basement and a few other spaces are all that’s left of the extensive restoration project that is scheduled to be completed in 2022. You can see the progress, learn about the building’s history and find out what’s happening next on the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Facebook page.
Besides being the seat of government and home to various state agencies, it’s also an incredible history and art museum. The Capitol is one of the state’s top tourist destinations, and now with the renovations, even more people will want to come visit bringing much-needed tourism dollars to the state as well as helping us all learn more about our proud and diverse heritage.
Switching gears, but we only have two more weeks to complete the Census. Our state participation is low again because many people don’t realize the purpose and importance of the Census. It gets our state, counties and local communities hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding. In total, nearly $700 billion is allocated based on states’ participation. They take federal tax dollars and then reallocate them nationwide based on need. When you don’t participate, your tax dollars go to another state.
This is serious, and we only have until Sept. 30 to get as many Oklahomans counted as possible. Every person counted will gain the state around $17,000 in federal funding for schools, roads, health care and other critical needs in the next decade.
Just over 60% of Oklahoma households have been counted versus more than 66% nationwide. Our district is doing well, but we’re lagging and need to get as close to 100% as possible for the sake of our cities and towns. Muskogee County is just over 55%, while Cherokee County is almost to 54%.
In the next two weeks, please fill out your Census and get your household counted. It takes less than five minutes to answer the simple questions. If you’ve already participated, reach out to your friends, family and coworkers to encourage them to do the same. When else in your life have you been able to make $17,000 in five minutes? I can’t emphasize the importance of this enough.
You can fill out the Census online at www.2020Census.gov or by calling toll-free 1-844-330-2020. If you or someone you know doesn’t have a phone or internet access, consider visiting your local public library. Many fast food places also have free Wi-Fi.
Please take the time to be counted. Oklahoma needs you!
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at pemberton@oksenate.gov.
