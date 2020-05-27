Pemberton: Legislative session concludes

While we officially finished our business on Friday, May 15, we didn’t adjourn Sine Die. We recessed to see what actions the governor would take on those essential bills the legislature passed. Fortunately, we did because Gov. Stitt’s veto pen has been busy.
However, the great thing about democracies is there are always checks and balances. Oklahoma’s constitution allows the legislature to override a veto with what is called a super majority vote or two-thirds of both chambers. Currently, in the Senate, that is 32 votes and the House is 68.
The bills that ended up getting heard were extremely important to both chambers. Hundreds of great bills were left to be addressed next session because we simply didn’t have time with the COVID-19 crisis and the state being shut down. Helping our constituents get through this crisis and getting a budget passed were our main concerns, so we only moved forward those bills of utmost importance for the state. We expect to be called back into session in the coming days, and most of the vetoes will be overridden just as we already did with the vetoed budget bills.
I was disappointed my remaining Senate bills were put on hold until next session, but I understand we only had so much time remaining. However, several of the House bills that I’m the Senate author of have been signed into law.
HB 2905 creates the Virtual Charter School Transparency and Reform Act of 2020. It addresses transfer, attendance, student engagement and truancy policies in Oklahoma’s virtual charters. It also directs the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to create rules for orientation information to be given to students and parents, so they understand what to expect concerning work levels, personal responsibility, and other aspects of a virtual education.
HB 3068 changes the penalty for state employees who don’t pay their state income taxes. Instead of mandatory termination after three notices of noncompliance, state agencies are directed to garnish wages until the employee comes into compliance. Situations arise where people fall on hard times and simply can’t afford to pay their taxes in full, but if they’re unemployed they definitely won’t pay them back. This way, the state can garnish their paycheck until their debt is paid.
HB 3142 modifies the certification requirements for a school principal. It exempts applicants who have completed their master’s degree program prior to July 1, 2005, from the requirement to complete a program in education administration approved by the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability if the master’s program included substantially equal competencies.
HB 3398 requires any teacher employed by an Oklahoma public school who doesn’t have an Oklahoma and national criminal history record check on file, to complete them before renewing their Standard Teaching Certificate. The bill further requires any other school employees to have these background checks completed by July 1, 2022. It prohibits school boards from entering into contracts with teachers who don’t hold an Oklahoma criminal history record check.
I’ll be talking more about all the bills that passed this session, but I have one more this week that I’m thrilled to mention. I’ve been fighting for this issue since getting into office and I was the original author of this bill along with Rep. Avery Frix. We were asked to pass the bill off to leadership.
HB 3350 provides a 2% COLA for those who’ve been retired from public service for two to five years and a 4% COLA for those over five years. Retirement plans eligible for the COLA are the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, the Uniform Retirement System for Justices and Judges, the Teachers’ Retirement System of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System and the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System. This has been a long time coming, and I’m so happy for my fellow retired educators and other public servants. You served your state and it’s well past time that the state honored your service. I’ll continue working to ensure more regular COLAs in the future.
God bless you all and everyone who has been on the frontlines of this health crisis. We will get through this and we’ll be stronger than ever!
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at pemberton@oksenate.gov.
