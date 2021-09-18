Pemberton: Legislators use interim for research

The interim is an important time for the Legislature. This is when we meet with constituents to gather bill requests and learn about issues important to families, local communities, groups, and businesses. During the four-month session, we don’t have time to research issues. It’s difficult enough reading through the hundreds of bills that come across our desk, so we can vote on them. Most of our research on issues and bill requests is done from June through November. This involves personal research, interim studies, working groups and other meetings to learn about important issues.
This year, around 70 interim studies were approved in the Senate, and those are getting underway. All meetings must be completed by close of business Friday, Nov. 5. This will give members one month to decide if they want to request legislation based on the findings of those studies. The bill request deadline is Friday, Dec. 10.
As for my committees, nine studies have been assigned to the Education Committee, 10 to Appropriations, three to Ag & Wildlife, and one to Veterans. I’ve got some busy days ahead of me.
On Tuesday, we had our first agriculture study looking at the current impact of noxious weeds in our state and any possible solutions. Presentations were made by Oklahoma State University staff, the Oklahoma Invasive Plant Council, the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO), the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, the state Department of Ag (ODAFF), the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) and Kansas’ Agriculture Department.
Then on Wednesday, we examined the Wildlife Department’s plans for licensure streamlining and restructuring as well as the impact of the new administrative rules process on the agency’s licensing authority. We also learned about pesticide and herbicide drift. ODAFF spoke about liability issues, and we also heard from growers, producers, commercial applicators and from American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR).
We’re also continuing to work on redrawing the boundaries of Oklahoma’s five congressional districts. Along with virtual meetings, several public town hall meetings were held statewide this summer to hear citizens’ concerns and ideas about the process. Our committee is also accepting public map submissions now through Oct. 10. These must include a statewide plan for all five of the congressional seats. Each Oklahoma citizen is allowed one submission, and those can be sent to redistricting@oksenate.gov, along with any other questions or comments. If you want to learn more about the redistricting process, please visit the Senate website at www.oksenate.gov.
The Legislature and governor approved the state legislative districts during session earlier this year, but unfortunately, we were using population estimates provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, and some of their numbers were off. Now that we have the final census numbers, we’ll need to revisit a few legislative districts later this fall when we meet in special session to approve the congressional districts.
Again, with so much happening at the Capitol, be sure to check our Senate website regularly for meeting schedules and other important updates.
Besides working at the Capitol, I also participated in a Critical Race Theory discussion panel presented by the Muskogee NAACP and spoke to the Oktaha teachers at their opening service day. On Monday, I attended the Oklahoma Blind Council board meeting. I’ll be speaking to the Muskogee Rotary Club this Sunday, and next week, I’m attending the Tulsa Chamber State of the State address by Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Academy Salute in Tulsa. If your organization, business, or school has a meeting or special event coming up that you’d like for me to attend, please contact my office.
It’s always a pleasure serving as your voice at the state Capitol. If I can be of any service, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105. You can also call (405) 521-5533 or email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
