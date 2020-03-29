Life in Oklahoma has quickly changed as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the state.
Governor Stitt released a series of restrictions this past week that aim to keep all Oklahomans safe. The first is his “Safer at Home” policy, which requires those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to stay home, with exceptions for essential trips like the grocery store or pharmacy. The vulnerable population includes those 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues. The governor’s executive order also restricts visitors to nursing homes and assisted living centers, which protects these vulnerable populations since outbreaks in these centers can be devastating. We know this virus is extremely contagious and can be deadly, so please protect yourself by staying home unless you have a necessary trip.
The governor also directed all non-essential businesses in counties with a positive COVID-19 case to close for 21 days. Essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and doctor offices will still remain open to provide services to Oklahomans during this pandemic.
He also postponed non-emergency medical procedures to conserve personal protective equipment – what you’ll often hear referenced as PPE. Fortunately, the state was able to secure additional face masks for our medical professionals this past week, but it is vital we conserve as much PPE as possible so our medical workers on the frontlines are prepared with the gear they need to fight this virus.
While there has been a testing shortage nationwide, the federal government sent our state an additional 10,000 COVID-19 tests this past week, which will increase our testing capacity and help paint an accurate picture of the pandemic in our state. I speculate that as our testing capacity increases, so will the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our state. These tests were sent to Oklahoma State University where they have the capacity to perform hundreds of tests per day with a one-day turnaround time.
The State Board of Education also met via teleconference and voted on Wednesday to suspend in-person classes and implement a distance learning plan for the remainder of the school year. Each district will be able to develop their own plan, which allows local control and flexibility for each individual district to best serve the needs of their students. Distance learning does not necessarily mean virtual learning, and I am confident our schools will be innovative in their plans and make the best of this unfortunate situation. These plans are due on April 6, so we will have more details on how classes will look for our students in the coming weeks.
The Senate is temporarily closed until April 3, but we are still working remotely on important budgetary and legislative issues. If there is anything I can help you with, please feel free to email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov or call (405) 521-5533.
