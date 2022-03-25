We’re quickly approaching the halfway point of the legislative session. This week, we passed our second major deadline, which was to report Senate bills out of our chamber. We successfully approved more than 300 measures and sent those across the rotunda to begin the process over in House committees. This is the end of the road for any Senate bills that weren’t heard or approved since this is the second session of the 58th Legislature.
This coming week, we will return to our committees and continue work on the hundreds of House bills approved in that chamber. Our next deadline, which will be when House measures must be reported out of committee, is Thursday, April 14.
The Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (JCAB), which is made up of members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, continues to meet regularly as budget negotiations move forward. Our committee is responsible for crafting the Senate bills that together will make up the FY’23 budget. We received the agency budget requests last interim, and our various subcommittees then held budget hearings to get a better understanding of how agencies are utilizing their current funding and their plans for future funding. Now we’re carefully weighing all of this information to decide how best to proceed.
Given the strength of our economy, we’re looking at the largest budget in state history. However, we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, so we’re proceeding with caution as we make budgetary decisions for our state agencies. States revenues are being bolstered by high oil prices and our state is flush with billions in federal relief funds. While that is good news, we also must consider that inflation is at a 40-year high and there is a war taking place that will impact our national economy. There are so many factors to consider when crafting a budget. We can’t just look at what money is available and our state’s needs today, we have to think about what Oklahoma’s needs will be in the coming years.
This past week, I enjoyed attending the Oklahoma Youth Expo, especially the legislative showmanship competition. I got to help show Muskogee FFA member Meagan Adams’ sheep, Opie. It was so much fun getting to hang out with these bright young men and women. The annual showmanship competition brings more than 100 legislators and local celebrities together with local 4-H and FFA members from their district who work together to show their animal and compete for top showman. The Senate also raises money every year to help those students who make the OYE Sale of Champions, and this year we raised $2,775. I commend all of our local 4-H and FFA students for their strong work ethic and dedication and want to congratulate all of those who competed in the world’s largest junior livestock show.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
