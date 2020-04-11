We reported back to the Capitol this past Monday to address the current fiscal year’s revenue failure caused by COVID-19 and low energy prices that’s expected to be more than $416 million. Our state has a rough financial road ahead as we really don’t know what to expect, and that amount could grow before June 30.
Oklahoma is a balanced budget state. The State Equalization Board meets throughout the year to forecast how much money the legislature has available to appropriate. It is then the legislature’s responsibility to adjust the budget to ensure agencies have sufficient funding through the end of the year.
Because we’re facing a revenue failure, the Board will be meeting at some point to certify the new budget numbers for this year.
In anticipation of the failure certification, the legislature passed a few bills to close that expected revenue gap and have more available in case the hole grows past the $416 million.
Two of the bills withdrew nearly $504 million from the Rainy Day Fund. We will use whatever amount needed to avoid cuts to state agencies between now and June 30, which is the end of the current fiscal year. The rest will stay in the Revenue Stabilization Fund for future emergency needs.
Thankfully, we increased state savings to over $1 billion last session. Next year, we’re looking at around a $450 million shortfall so that savings will continue protecting our critical state services.
We also convened in special session to affirm the governor’s health emergency declaration. The declaration gives the governor more authority to coordinate the overall state response to this health crisis. To ensure proper checks and balances, however, the legislature did include a provision in the concurrent resolution to give the Senate Pro Tem and the House Speaker prior notice by the governor before any statutes or regulations were suspended under the emergency.
I was pleased that the governor signed an executive order ensuring that school support staff continue getting paid through the end of their current annual contracts. These nearly 41,000 individuals are the ones who keep our schools running. They clean, answer the phones, pay the bills, keep the records, make the food and all the other necessary work to keep a school open.
His order also clarified how much paid leave and benefit coverage they can have during the health emergency. The order waived all statutory or rule-based limitations regarding how leave can be received or accumulated through the end of the fiscal year.
I’m so happy that 21 health centers around Oklahoma have been awarded more than $16 million under the federal CARES Act. This is part of $1.3 billion that has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration to nearly 1,400 health centers across the country. The funds will be used to help communities in the detection, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 as well as hire additional staff.
In closing, please fill out your Census form if you haven’t already. This health crisis is a great example of how important participating in the Census is for our state, which determines how much federal funding we’ll receive for healthcare, education, roads and other vital government services over the next decade. You can fill yours out online at www.2020Census.gov. Please take the five minutes to complete it for your family and for our state.
If I can be of any assistance, please call me at (405) 521-5533 or email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
