Pemberton: State Senate tackles education issues, redistricting

This interim has been one of the busiest I’ve had while in the Senate. With everything happening at the Capitol, it can be difficult to keep up with everything going on, so I wanted to give you a quick update.
We’ll start with the 70 Senate interim studies approved this year. We officially have one more month, until Nov. 5, to finish our work on these. Nearly 20 have already been heard and those meetings examined, among other issues, equitable farm tax exemptions, agricultural sales tax exemption requirements, expanding energy resources through natural gas, criminal sentencing reform and reclassification, and prevalence of overprescribing in the medical field. Committees have also looked at enhancing economic opportunity and quality of life for disabled Oklahomans through improved transportation, equitable procurement for minority- and women-owned businesses, why Oklahomans aren’t returning to the workforce, and the prevalence of youth suicide in our state. These are major issues, and if any are of interest to you definitely check out the presentations on the website.
Remember, you can find meeting schedules and presentations on the Senate website at www.oksenate.gov as well as watch them live.
This week, Oct. 12-13, our Education Committee has six studies taking place in Room 535 of the Capitol. On Tuesday, from 1-2:30 p.m., we’re combining two studies on the teacher certification scholarship and whether priority status should be given for English as a second language (ESL) and special education teacher candidates. Then, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., we’ll look at teacher credentialing and certification.
On Wednesday, from 9-11 a.m., the committee will hear about empowered transitions for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities from school to adulthood. From 12:30-2:30 p.m., we’ll be learning about The Big Picture: film and media arts for K-12 students. Then, we’ll finish out the day looking at what support pregnant women and expectant fathers are receiving in high school, CareerTech and college, and how to improve accommodations to help young families finish their schooling.
I’d also love to hear your thoughts or personal experiences regarding any of these important educational issues.
Our Redistricting Committee is also meeting regularly to work on our five congressional districts. To learn more about redistricting and where we are in the process, visit the Redistricting tab on the Senate website. If you have any questions or comments, you can submit those at redistricting@oksenate.gov. Special session to approve the new legislative and congressional districts will take place the week of Nov. 15.
Another extremely important bipartisan, bicameral committee that is holding meetings regularly is the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. This committee was formed to help vet proposals as to how the state’s nearly $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding should be used. These are one-time funds that have the ability to forever change our state for years to come. They can only be used to respond to the pandemic and its impact on our government, businesses, schools, and economy. I’m not on the committee, but I follow their work closely and I hope you will as well. The committee will provide recommendations to the governor based on input they’re gathering from state agencies and other stakeholders in various industries and fields. Like all the other legislative meetings, you can watch them live on the Senate website.
A website has been set up at www.Oklahoma.gov/ARPA to help Oklahomans better understand the ARPA, the proposal vetting process and to submit project proposals. States have until the end of 2024 to allocate their ARPA federal funds and until the end of 2026 to expend them, so this will be a long, in-depth process.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
