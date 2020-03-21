The world, our country and our state are fighting something we’ve never had to before. Coronavirus is quickly spreading, and state and federal leaders are working around the clock to ensure your safety. Things are changing so rapidly that I want you to know I’m writing this on Thursday, March 19, and hopefully the information is still pertinent when it reaches your local paper. Turn on your notifications for the latest updates from local news, and you can also sign up for updates from the Oklahoma State Health Department, which sends out a daily update of new cases and warnings. The number of positive cases continues to increase almost daily.
Before I give you an update on what’s happening in the legislature, I want to strongly urge everyone to take this virus and public health warnings seriously. It is not like the flu. The flu can be treated and has a vaccine. COVID-19 does not, and it’s much more contagious and easily spread. The most common age group contributing to community spread are those 18-49 years old.
Please, practice social distancing, which is the best way to stop the spread of this highly contagious illness. It’s tempting to want to be with friends and family, but someone can be contagious before they begin to have symptoms. According to the CDC, someone can be contagious anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure before showing symptoms.
At this time, they’re asking people to not gather in groups of 10 or more but if possible stay away from everyone except those in your household. This is a good opportunity to spend some quality time with your family or catch up on some spring cleaning or maybe learning a new hobby. This is temporary.
Health officials are also recommending avoiding public places. If necessary, go through drive-throughs or utilize delivery services. Many cities including Oklahoma City and Tulsa have mandated closures of bars, gyms, theaters and other public venues. Restaurants and coffee shops are restricted to drive-thru and delivery service. Please continue supporting our local businesses in a safe manner and also, if you’re able, please consider tipping a little more than usual to help these hourly employees.
Again, if you’re experiencing a fever, shortness of breath or a cough or just have questions about COVID-19, you can call Oklahoma’s State Hotline at 877-215-8336. Please call this number before going to the ER with possible symptoms. You can also find out more information on the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
We had a Senate staffer test positive for the virus and necessary precautions were taken. The Senate was closed from March 18-20 to allow for deep cleaning of our agency. Senators and Senate staff were all tested. Leaders will decide if further closure is necessary.
To protect the hundreds of state employees who work in the Capitol, legislative leaders and the Governor have restricted access to the building to only those who work there. Building tours, rallies and other scheduled events have been cancelled until further notice.
We are constitutionally-required to pass a balanced budget by the last Friday of May and we will get our work done. Committee and floor sessions will still be streamed live on the Senate website.
On Monday, we passed an important measure to ensure state government is able to continue the important work of Oklahoma. HB 3888 will modify the Open Meetings Act to allow a quorum through video conferencing rather than in person for public meetings. This way, state agencies, boards and commissions can continue their work.
For more information on COVID-19 or to talk to a health care professional, please feel free to call 877-215-8336 or the 211 hotline. You can also visit covidresources.ok.gov for all Oklahoma COVID-19 resources.
While our doors may be closed, we’re still working from home so if you need anything please feel free to email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov or call (405) 521-5533.
We are Oklahoma Strong and we will get through this together!
