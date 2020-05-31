I hope everyone had a blessed Memorial holiday. May we never forget that freedom is not free. So many have complained about how bad it’s been having everything shut down and not being able to go about our normal daily lives. For many around the world, oppression doesn’t come from a temporary virus but from their government, and it’s their way of life. They’re not allowed to run around freely, get an education, choose their career or worship in peace. There are no concerts, golf courses, movie theaters, zoos or restaurants. For many there is no clean water and barely enough food.
I also want to congratulate all our 2020 graduates. It’s been a difficult year. We know you missed out on so many sentimental and momentous events and ceremonies, but you overcame and will be stronger for it. In life, it’s how we handle adversity that really determines our success. You can let it defeat you or you can learn from it and become stronger.
Although we adjourned, we will now turn our attention to budget work for next year. This summer, we’ll work with state agencies to hear how they’re utilizing their state and federal funding as well as the COVID-19 emergency federal funding.
We also have to start thinking about interim studies for later this summer and fall. We realized several state agencies weren’t technologically prepared for teleworking and providing more services online. While many updates have already been made, we must continue to modernize state services.
In an effort to use the $1.25 billion in COVID-19 federal relief that Oklahoma received in the most efficient manner, the governor has formed a legislative and a business advisory board to help decide how best to distribute the emergency funds to schools, cities, state agencies, counties and tribes.
Counties and cities can apply for reimbursement for their COVID-19 response efforts at governor.ok.gov/crfgrants. To guarantee transparency and show how funds are being distributed, Gov. Stitt set up a section on Oklahoma’s Checkbook website at https://checkbook.ok.gov/ under CARES Act.
Another way you can help Oklahoma secure even more federal funding over the next decade is by filling out your census form. Federal funding is determined by population, which is determined by the census. It’s easier than ever so there are no excuses not to be counted. You can fill out the short questionnaire online at 2020Census.gov, by calling 1-844-330-2020 or filling out your paper form. It takes less than five minutes, but every person accounted for will gain the state around $17,000 in additional federal funding in the next 10 years. If people aren’t counted, we miss out on funding for schools, roads, health care and other important services that Oklahoma taxpayers will then have to foot the bill for, or the services will just be cut.
The national average participation rate is over 60%, but Oklahoma is lagging at less than 54%. In our district, Muskogee County is just over 49% while Cherokee is at 48%. Please, remember what our counties have been through in the last couple of years with the historic flood and other difficult times. The higher our participation, the more federal funding our counties will get in those types of situations. Otherwise, our tax dollars will be sent to states with higher participation rates. It’s as simple as that. Let’s help Oklahoma!
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at pemberton@oksenate.gov.
