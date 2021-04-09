Where has the time gone? Ten weeks down, and possibly seven more to go. There’s always the chance of getting our work done early, but there is no telling at this point.
There is so much happening at the state Capitol. I’ll do my best to catch you up. This week, we met another deadline of considering House bills in our Senate committees. We started with just over 400 House bills and got through more than 300. All of my Senate bills made it out of committee along with all but one of my 11 House measures.
Among my House bills is HB 1821 that is a companion bill to my SB 237. This allows, rather than requires, a tuition aid grant to be awarded annually to every qualified student. It directs the State Regents to determine award priorities based on enrollment status, unmet financial need, continuous enrollment, nearness to completion, state employment needs, eligibility for other financial aid and availability of funding.
Another bill, HB 2275, directs the Community Sentencing Division of the Department of Corrections to submit statistical information regarding community sentencing participation by county, the total number of qualifying and non-qualifying community sentences per month for each local community sentencing system, total number of community sentences ordered per month, program participation and the annual average cost per offender. The report will be submitted to the Oklahoma Statistical Analysis Center for publication on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s website.
HB 2324 also moved forward in the process. This will allow each county treasurer the discretion to allow a taxpayer to make payments on the total amount of taxes levied on an ad valorem basis due each fiscal year, to be held on trust deposit until the amount paid is sufficient to pay the total amount due. Muskogee County’s treasurer has done this with some different companies, and it has proved quite successful in helping them stay open and protecting local jobs. These elected officials are experts with finances, so they need to be given some leeway to decide how best to get back taxes.
Some may think the budget and bills are all we work on during session, but we have other constitutional responsibilities. I’ve mentioned this before but this year, we’re required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries based on 2020 census population numbers. Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the census process, and the states won’t receive their final numbers until later this year. We’re going to go ahead and redraw the state legislative districts using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014-2019 American Community Survey, which will provide us with estimates about population changes we can use to complete our work. We will have to return to special session later this year once we have the updated census numbers to redraw the congressional district boundaries and make any changes to the legislative districts.
Work is also ongoing behind the scenes on the budget. We’ll start seeing some details released in the next couple of weeks. Financially, the state is doing better than expected and we’re in a much better place than many other states as we were one of the first to fully re-open our economy. This week, we learned that March gross receipts were $35 million higher than last March. This is mainly due to rising oil and gas revenue, which is our state’s top revenue source. Hopefully, April revenue will be just as good. We’re encouraged by these figures and hope the trend continues.
To contact me at the Capitol, please write to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, or call (405) 521-5533. You can also email me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
